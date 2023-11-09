Conserving Paradise: Fundecor's collaboration with Blockchain Forest saves 62,500 square meters of biodiversity

[PRESS RELEASE – San José, Costa Rica, November 9th, 2023]

In a remarkable move to protect biodiversity, FUNDECOR has partnered with Blockchain Jungle and Biota Nexus, resulting in the protection of 62,500 square meters of Costa Rica’s pristine ecosystem. This strategic alliance has been an unprecedented achievement in the field of sustainable development and environmental protection.

Amid growing digital transformation, Blockchain Jungle, a leader in blockchain innovation, has stepped beyond the digital world to make a lasting impact on the physical world. This conservation investment, supported by FUNDECOR’s expertise and dedication, along with Biota Nexus, in a pioneering initiative, marks a new chapter in environmental management.

“Using the capabilities of blockchain, we are creating a story of hope and conservation,” announced Juan Guerrero, CEO of Blockchain Jungle. “Our collaboration with FUNDECOR and Biota Nexus is a milestone in conservation finance. It blends modern technology with timeless ecological caution.”

Using a system of biodiversity credits similar to carbon credits, businesses and individuals can invest directly in protecting critical habitats. Each credit represents a quantifiable piece of protected land, with the assurance that no deforestation or harmful development will occur there. This mechanism transforms economic activity into a force for conservation, providing a transparent and direct path for investors to contribute to the protection of Costa Rica’s biodiversity.

The technology underpinning this initiative is as revolutionary as the concept itself. Blockchain, a digital ledger known for its security and transparency, serves as the backbone to track and validate the sale and impact of biodiversity credits. This ensures that every transaction is recorded immutably, providing a clear path from investment to protection outcome. By implementing smart contracts, the system automatically enforces the terms of conservation agreements, guaranteeing that funds are used as intended and protected lands remain intact.

This partnership is not just about conserving the land; It is about promoting an ecosystem of sustainability where technology meets nature. Biota Nexus, known for its pioneering approach to conservation finance, and FUNDECOR, with its deep roots in natural resource management, are reimagining how we invest in the health of our planet.

Sarapiki’s 62,500 square meter ecosystem – a biodiversity hotspot – will now remain untouched, its ecological integrity protected for future generations. This conservation effort, enhanced through the transparency and efficiency of blockchain, paves the way for a new style of green finance.

This initiative is more than an investment – ​​it is a message to the world that the environment is not a liability but an asset that requires innovative approaches to protect it. It is a guide for others to follow, an open invitation to think globally and act locally.

About Fundcore

FUNDECOR, a cornerstone of Costa Rican conservation efforts, has been a leading force since 1991, supporting sustainable development and the wise use of natural resources. For more information visit:

About Blockchain Jungle

Blockchain Jungle is not only pioneering the integration of blockchain with sustainability; This is paving the way for Costa Rica to become a leading force in this innovative sector, combining its rich ecological ethos with cutting-edge technology. For more information visit:

About Biota Nexus

Biota Nexus is creating a new paradigm in conservation finance, ensuring that every dollar invested is a step towards a more sustainable and equitable planet. In collaboration with FUNDECOR and other local stakeholders, Biota Nexus is setting a global standard for responsible investing. For more information visit:

