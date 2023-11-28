Sentiment has been predominantly bullish regarding XRP Ledger (XRP) and Ripple. With the market expected to continue bullish until 2025, investors have begun looking for confirmation of their thesis through price forecasts.

It is important to understand that predicting prices in a volatile and rapidly changing market like crypto is challenging. Most analysts will miss their forecasts by a relevant margin, and investors should always review their estimates. The longer the time frame, the easier it is to get it wrong.

In this context, Feinbold turned to the tool and reported projections to present a conservative XRP price prediction for the end of 2025.

XRP bullish case in late 2025

Specifically, two different Artificial Intelligence (AI) predictions agree on an average price of $1.25 per XRP for the end of 2025.

ChatGPT-4 expects XRP to at least double, and break the $1.20 mark, in a bullish prediction for 2025 Q4. The AI ​​produced the following output when asked promptly for bearish, neutral and bullish XRP price prediction:

,Bullish Prediction: If Ripple is victorious from the SEC lawsuit and gains clarity that leads to increased adoption by institutions, as well as effective management of its token sale to prevent market oversaturation, XRP could see significant appreciation. . Technological achievements, as well as a favorable crypto market sentiment, could push the price of XRP to more than $1.20 by Q4 2025. — chatgpt-4

moreover, coincodex Machine-learning algorithms predict that XRP will trade at $1.30 in 2025. An intermediate projection compared to the estimated annualized $1.68 and $0.66 for 2024 and 2026, respectively.

XRP yearly price forecast. Source: coincodex

XRP Bearish Case for Q4 2025

During this, coincodex A yearly low of $0.56 is also seen for XRP during 2025. This is a more conservative downside for Ripple’s token compared to $0.41 and $0.49 for 2024 and 2026, respectively.

Interestingly, ChatGPT-4 defends an even worse bearish case, predicting an XRP price as low as $0.25 by the end of 2025.

,Recession Prediction: If the SEC vs. Ripple case ends unfavorably for Ripple, leading to a decrease in investor confidence and partnership, and competitors taking advantage of Ripple’s challenges, XRP could experience significant price declines. “With the increased circulating supply from Ripple’s systematic selling, the price of XRP could drop to $0.25 by Q4 2025.” — chatgpt-4

3 Conservative XRP Price Predictions for 2025 Q4. Source: chatgpt-4

conclusion

At press time XRP is trading at $0.60, with a market capitalization of $32.61 billion and 53.82% of its total supply already in circulation.

Therefore, reaching the most conservative price forecast of $1.30 would reward XRP investors with a gain of 116% by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, a return to $0.25 per token would result in a 58% loss from current prices.

All things considered, both projections are highly dependent on XRP and Ripple growth, tokenomics, and macro events. It is possible that these estimates could be moved upward or downward in the face of positive or negative conditions.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com