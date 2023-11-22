Conservative media outlets are unlikely to compensate for X’s lost advertising revenue.

Apple, which announced last week that it would remove its ads, is spending more than $100 , [+] million per year at X. (Photo by Nathan Sterk/Getty Images) getty images

Seth Dillon, CEO of conservative satire website Babylon Bee, joined YouTuber Tim Pool in pledging to support After that they will withdraw their support. Advertisement from service.

Dillon announced that his company would spend $250,000 to advertise on X as a show of “free speech”.

Other right-leaning media outlets have also stepped up, though most are promising smaller amounts ranging from $2,500 to $40,000. However, as Mashable recently reported, even combined – which also includes a monthly pledge of $1 million from “Manosphere” influencer Andrew Tate – the total amount X can expect to receive is $2 million. , and perhaps only for a month.

X did not respond to a request for comment.

Big brands are pulling ads

Apple is also one of several high-profile brands that halted advertising on the platform following comments by owner Elon Musk that were seen as supporting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Although the tech entrepreneur tried to walk back his comments, ads for Apple and other brands were displayed next to anti-Semitic content, which was not removed from the platform.

In September, a coalition of 171 Jewish leaders, activists and academics from a group called Will file a case. Musk alleged that the group was trying to dismantle the platform and falsely suggested it was anti-Semitic.

Last week, the group renewed its call for the advertising brand to stand down, writing, “Elon Musk is spreading the kind of anti-Semitism that leads to genocide. And advertisers are funding the platform that lets them promote their Allows ideology to spread to millions of people.”

Apple, Google, Amazon, Disney, Lions Gate Entertainment, IBM, Comcast, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery have paused their ad campaigns.

“Twitter / “It inspires people to question the value of the platform,” explained social media analyst Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media.

Jason Mollica, a professor lecturer in the School of Communication, said, “Suspending advertising from companies like Disney, Apple, and Warner Bros. is a move that hurts X in the short term, especially since Apple is one of the platform’s most visible advertisers. ” American University.

X still marks the spot for online promotion

However, it remains to be seen how long these brands will continue their pause. Furthermore, various companies have not signed on to X – at least not yet, and they are unlikely to do so.

Mollica said, “Although they are suspending ads, Disney, for example, last posted non-ad content on November 16; Warner Bros. Discovery is posting daily.”

Conservative media stepping up

In the short term Musk has also found some new allies with those right-wing media outlets, but how much they can do beyond pledging support is yet to be seen.

Sterling further said, “Right-wing advertisers cannot compensate for the losses of major brands in terms of advertising revenue.”

Mollica suggested, “People on the right, especially those from the MAGA faction of the party, may buy advertising. But it will never come close to the amounts seen from companies like Disney or Apple.” “Over the past year, X/Twitter has become more divisive; largely due to Musk’s purchases and steps taken to bring ‘free speech’ to the network, as he calls it.”

Could an X alternative emerge?

Musk has continued to introduce features that have driven away some longtime users, but it remains a significant force in the world of social media. Still, if brands pull more from ads, it could signal the end of X.

Sterling warned, “As long as Musk keeps doing the kind of erratic and unpredictable things he does, including tolerating and even encouraging extremist content, I don’t see mainstream brands gaining trust on Twitter/X.” Don’t see.”

No alternative to X has been revealed yet, but it is possible that this latest controversy may prove to be a turning point. It is not clear whether there is actually any viable alternative waiting in the wings.

“Until there is a platform to replace X/Twitter, it will survive,” Mollica explained. “Threads, Meta’s alternative to If large advertisers continue to pause or completely discontinue their ad buys, it could have a greater impact. Until that time, X will remain in place.”