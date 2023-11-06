Conservative effort to extend carbon tax cuts fails as bloc sides with Liberals

OTTAWA — A Conservative motion to extend carbon pricing to all forms of home heating failed to pass in the House of Commons on Monday, despite surprise support from the New Democrats.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party supported the motion, but Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters before question period that his MPs would vote against it.

The opposition motion was defeated by 135 votes to 186, with the Bloc and the Liberals voting against it.

The proposal comes about 10 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suddenly announced a temporary, three-year freeze on the carbon price for people who use home heating oil. The Liberals said the change comes as the cost of heating oil has risen and people are struggling to pay to replace it with alternatives such as heat pumps.

He also increased the grant money available to help low- and middle-income Canadians replace oil furnaces with electric heat pumps, saying the pause gives people more time and money to make this transition.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre described the move as divisive and accused Trudeau of engaging in regional favoritism to reverse the Liberals’ sluggish polling numbers in Atlantic Canada.

Since the summer, successive polls have shown Poilievre’s conservatives well ahead of the liberals. This includes Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, where Trudeau’s Liberals have generally performed well.

Poilievre cites broader concerns about affordability as the main reason why Trudeau should eliminate the policy altogether — something the Conservative leader has vowed to do if elected prime minister.

Trudeau’s surprise exemption announcement on October 26 came just before Poilievre was to take the stage at a rally in rural Nova Scotia. It was part of a month-long “Ax the Taxes” campaign, which the Conservatives are using to drum up support on key issues by targeting one of the signature policies of Trudeau’s government.

Since Trudeau announced the temporary exemption, the Conservatives have singled out specific Liberal-held ridings in areas such as Northern Ontario, arguing that constituents deserve a similar moratorium on paying a carbon price.

Domestic heating oil was exempt from the carbon price in the Atlantic until July, when four provinces began using the federal carbon price program instead of their own provincial versions, which by then had been approved by Ottawa.

The Atlantic Liberals lobbied Trudeau hard in the months before and after that change to provide relief as concerns about the cost of living grew.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is among provincial leaders calling for similar exemptions for other types of home heating, such as natural gas. Moe threatened that the province would stop charging the carbon levy if a break was not given.

The Liberals have ruled out providing further relaxations in its carbon-pricing system.

They also point out that while the carbon price rebate more than covers the associated additional costs for natural gas, this is not always true for home heating oil, which produces more greenhouse gas emissions and is charged a higher carbon levy. goes.

Those rebates will be reduced by the home heating oil rebate.

The Liberals reject charges of regional bias, noting that a disproportionate number of homes in Atlantic Canada still use heating oil, with three out of four heating oil furnaces located outside that region.

The New Democrats said they would vote in favor of Poilievre’s motion after failing to convince the Conservatives to remove the GST from home heating.

The decision to do so marks a change for the NDP, which had struck a confidence-and-supply deal with the governing Liberals as early as 2022.

The New Democrats agreed to support the minority Liberals on key votes in the House of Commons until 2025 in exchange for the government taking action on some NDP priorities, including the budget and other confidence matters. This agreement will also help in avoiding provoking elections.

“I have always been reluctant to vote with the Conservatives in any way,” Singh told reporters on Monday.

“On this vote specifically, it’s very clear that this is a vote to reject the divisive approach of the Liberals and I reject their approach.”

Last week, NDP House Leader Peter Julian said the Conservative motion was “clearly not a confidence motion.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

