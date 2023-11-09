Connections fans, rejoice! Rebooted classic sci-fi series with original host is back

Enlargement / Host James Burke returns for a reboot of his classic science series relationship On Curiosity Stream.

curiosity stream

About 15 years ago, a friend advised me to watch an old BBC science documentary series relationship: “I think it would match the way your brain works.” he was right. Watching host James Burke go down countless fascinating historical rabbit holes before arriving at an unexpected final destination, I was instantly hooked and devoured every available episode — though in retrospect, the haphazard journey somehow made perfect sense. relationship was essentially a science documentary series for curious people who were not necessarily attracted to more traditional science and nature documentaries. And now Burke is back and better than ever with six new episodes of the reboot relationshipThanks to the folks at Curiosity Stream.

The series ran for decades before its late discovery. BBC first broadcast relationship in the UK in 1978, expanding to the US the following year. Produced and directed by Mick Jackson, each episode would start from some previous innovation or event – ​​for example, the invention of the cannon and subsequent changes to castle fortifications to eliminate blind spots. Burke then spends the remainder of the episode tracking a path through a series of seemingly unrelated events – maps, limelight, incandescent bulbs, the substitution of guncotton for ivory in billiard balls, the zoopraxiscope, the telegraph – To demonstrate how they were all connected to produce one modern-day breakthrough: the movie projector.

Most of the happiness came from all those surprising and unexpected relationships. But Burke also had a broader philosophy about the nature of change and innovation, arguing that rather than progress occurring in a traditional linear fashion, it occurred non-linearly through a complex web of interconnected events. . In short, no one can understand any new modern scientific breakthrough or technology in isolation. That’s why the series was subtitled “An Alternative Vision of Change.”

Advertisement

This alternative view has some important implications. First, since history is driven by people who act only on what they know at the time, one can only predict how science and technology will progress in the future. As surprising as Burke’s connections may be, future audiences will equally wonder where today’s actions and events will take them. The downside is that, over time, the number of possible connections will increase. The process of innovation can therefore accelerate very rapidly, to such an extent that humans cannot easily adapt adequately. Ultimately, only a select few will have the knowledge and expertise needed to navigate the incredibly complex technological world built on all those interconnected innovations; The average person would be out of our depth.

It is a conceptual framework that remains relevant in the decades to come. The Learning Channel (TLC) revived relationship for the following two seasons in 1994 and 1995. And now Curiosity Stream has taken over, keeping everything we loved about the original series — including its famous host. This time, Burke explores links between the death of René Descartes in 1649 and virtual reality, for example, or Napoleon’s toothpick and Nielsen TV ratings. And he’s still an active participant, jumping into a sensory tank with dolphins for an episode linking the syphilis outbreak among the French elite to nanomanufacturing and its implications for the value of things.

“Nowadays, change is happening too fast for most of us to keep up,” Burke said. ,relationship Shows how this happens: Because when things come together in new ways, 1+1= 3. The combinatorial approach provides a way to second-guess that process and predict the future.” Learn more Ars spoke to Burke.

curiosity stream

Source: arstechnica.com