Connecting community through food and hospitality with Tony Wu of Flint Social Club

Flint, Michigan – “My biggest passion in life is to do cool sh*t, and so it takes on all these different forms. It’s a mindless thing to do,” says Tony Vu, who makes Vietnamese noodles. MaMang runs the shop and is the progenitor of the Flint Social Club – a “non-profit organization” [that] Works at the intersection of food and entrepreneurship.

What’s more, Wu runs a brick-and-mortar in Traverse City that is creating a food pipeline between cities in addition to Detroit and Ann Arbor, where Flint food entrepreneurs can “improve our craft or process.” [a] The series is what we’re calling it, Flint to Table, and take it on the road.”

Inside Flint Social Club’s new pop-up space, The Kickback, between the Dryden and Ferris Wheel buildings, it’s all possible because “I’m good at what I do,” he says.

Reflecting on the social club’s recent accomplishments from expanding its pop-up and vending events to the Latinx Center, Comma Bookstore, 810 Day & Night Market, providing full catering services, partnering with 100K Ideas, celebrating its Heartwood first anniversary While this is an understatement. at the Market event, and recently purchased the iconic Flint Tom Z’s Coney Island building along with the original Tom Z’s Coney Island Sauce recipe.

The purchase will see the social club give back to the community, taking the Heartwood program, and “expanding it into a full-service breakfast and brunch program, locally sourced and chef-driven.”

Flintside caught up with the Flint food heavyweight to talk about his goal of giving local chefs a supportive space, growing his business ventures, and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Inside The Kickback, Tony Wu shares his love for “providing some pathways” to success for the food culture in Flint on November 14, 2023. (Bryce Mata | Flintside.com)Flintside: Why did you start Flint Social Club?

Tony Wu: “I started this because I knew the food entrepreneur community needed support and help. One of our main goals is to ensure that barriers are as low as possible. It is very community-oriented. It is also very collaborative. Our ears are to the ground. We work with various partners not only in the food and business sector but also in art and music. We recognize that Flint has such a huge, powerful creative community. There’s a lot going on underneath everything. “Hopefully, we’re making some of those lanes available in an easier and more accessible way.”

Flintside: Talk to us about what Flint Social Club does.

Tony Wu: “Our most visible program is a farmers market stall called Heartwood, a teaching kitchen where we hire people interested in the hospitality industry. You learn all you need to know about running a fast, casual food stall. The other side is food and pop-ups. We have created many different pop-ups and programs. We have collaborated with other businesses and food entrepreneurs like The Golden Balance. We serve as a home base for people so they can take over a full-functioning kitchen and run a pop-up and everything out of it. “The third way we operate is that we are a commercial kitchen.”

Birria Ramen and Korean Fried Chicken are two of the many cultural dishes that Flint Social Club serves to Flint residents. (courtesy photo)Flintside: During the photo shoot, you mentioned this place is all yours. What are your plans for this?

Tony Wu: “Where we’re sitting right now, this is a new place that we’re going to officially launch called The Kickback. We [will] Take maybe eight different vendors for the first group and find out their goals, where they are, where they need help most, sign up for bank and Square accounts, and then fill out that temporary vending application. . We will do a mock inspection so you know how to pass it. We will also provide equipment. So, we are launching our website [where] You will see many things. At the end, [we want to] “Be able to serve that with these permits and have a space in the middle of town to do it.”

Flintside: Flint is considered a food desert in many ways. Do you think Social Club is helping change the narrative?

Tony Wu: “I think what we’re trying to do is change the narrative that it’s not true. I think this is the concept where the Flint community needs to be saved. we take care of our own. We don’t need to escape. We need opportunity. Flint can do a lot to support itself, and you don’t have to build something to attract outside communities, populations, or cities to save Flint. You need to invest in the community here, and Flint itself will support that.”

“I think this concept is where the Flint community needs to be saved. we take care of our own. We don’t need to escape. We need opportunities.” says Tony Wu, pictured with food entrepreneurs at the Hartwood Farmers Market stall. (courtesy photo)Flintside: In that regard, you may be tired or weary of trying to change the narrative. What motivates you to move forward?

Tony Wu: “I’m burnt out. I have experienced all kinds of joys of success. I have been through all this. And from the food aspect, I’ve done it all. I started with pop-ups that turned into food trucks. Food trucks evolved into a stall at the farmers market. The farmers market in Traverse City converted to brick and mortar; During this time, I was also creating the Flint Social Club as a way for the chef community in Flint to express themselves creatively and personally. I think all these things are part of my path. The more I work with the community and fight for them, I see how passionate they are. It inspires me.”

Flintside: What are some lessons you’ve learned from all this work you’ve done?

Tony Wu: “Part of it was learning where the community’s needs were and meeting them instead of expecting them to come to this place that I had built, completely ready to go. From a personal standpoint, I think about myself and trying to grow Flint Social Club, I have a bigger vision. I see how all the pieces connect. If I had free reign, I could put it together so quickly. People [ask] How do you do it between two different cities, three hours apart every week? It’s because I can. I’m good at what I do.”

“I don’t take anything, I give. I’m leaving things out! I am very lucky. I have won life,” said Tony Wu at the launch of The Kickback in Downtown Flint on November 14, 2023. (Bryce Mata | Flintside.com)Flintside: Ultimately, what do you take from your life?

Tony Wu: “I don’t take anything, I give. I’m leaving things out! I’m like Hansel and Gretel! I’m skipping the breadcrumbs and all! I am very lucky. I have won life. I enjoy every waking moment in the healthiest way possible; There is no line between work and non-work. I have reconnected with life and I am so grateful. Life for me is about being able to do and express myself the way I do by doing good and helping people along the way.

Find Flint Social Club on Facebook, Instagram and its website. Also, on December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM, 100K Ideas, 601 S. Watch the Flintrepreneur Seminar with Mama Sol, Tony Wu and Jace Sisco as a panel discussion on Saginaw St.

Source: www.flintside.com