Connecting AI development where it matters: customers

The AI ​​ball is in the officials’ court. getty

Technologists can be very adept at creating highly innovative AI projects. But the key thing is how quickly they are able to hand over their innovations to the powerful leaders who are charged with perfecting its potential business processes. Getting the most out of AI? It all starts with inspired leadership that recognizes how it can benefit the customer. Like all technology, it’s all ultimately about the customer.

Solving customer needs should be part of the package from the beginning, says Dr. Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI and assistant professor at Stanford University. “So double-check whether the idea is even technically feasible, and then talk to potential customers to make sure there is a market need,” he explained in a recent webinar.

Ng explains how “he himself spent a lot of time working on a project before bringing in the CEO. But we realized that bringing in a leader early on takes away a lot of the burden of transferring knowledge – or having a CEO come in and re-validate what we had discovered. We learned that it is more efficient to bring the leader in at the beginning. Then we spent three months, six, two weeks working with them to build prototypes as well as do intensive customer validation.

The lesson here is that business leaders and managers need to get involved in AI efforts early to help drive innovation for the customer. “Current AI development is being driven largely by technologists,” says Reggie Townsend, SAS’s vice president of data ethics. “Not only that, but technologists are also often driving the conversation around AI.”

It is important that “people from diverse backgrounds play a stronger role in AI more generally, to ensure we remain focused on practical risks and opportunities.” Townsend continues. “We need a diverse range of voices at the table who can think about the broad-scale implications of AI beyond specific applications of the technology.”

Technology companies are at the forefront of such efforts, paving the way for collaboration that connects AI development to the customer. “For us, leadership in AI initiatives is shared by technical and non-technical roles,” Artem Krupenev, vice president of strategy at Auguri. “Technical roles include data scientists, engineers, and AI researchers, who are instrumental in the development and refinement of our AI technologies. Meanwhile, non-technical roles in product management design and business strategy ensure that technological advancements are aligned with our business objectives.” And be in line with market needs.”

There is a risk that AI initiatives will remain in the tech sector for too long. “Like anyone with expertise or skill in a particular area, technologists have blind spots,” Townsend says. “They are trained on precision and mathematical accuracy but application of AI in the real world can quickly become messy. Being technically accurate does not always lead to ideal outcomes in areas such as justice, welfare and equality. Inaccuracy and bias are inherent in humanity, and we need domain experts to sort out the mess to uncover risks and opportunities.

Auguri takes a three-step process to ensure the effectiveness of AI in the enterprise: “normalization, socialization, and productization,” Krupenev says. “During the normalization phase, we ensure universal access to AI tools and provide clear usage guidelines. In the socialization phase, we share success stories and best practices while fostering a culture of learning and collaboration.

Finally, he says, “In the production phase, we integrate AI use into our standard processes and team structures. This phase also involves continuous improvement, as we learn and iterate to maximize the impact of AI on our work.

Krupenev predicts that as AI drives more business decision making, new roles will evolve. “We have already started this process by establishing a cross-functional GenAI leadership team. These roles combine technical understanding with business implications and use cases. Non-technical roles such as AI product managers, who take ownership of AI products, and AI business strategists, who integrate AI initiatives into business strategy, will be important.

Townsend says there will also be an increase in demand for “hybrid socio-technical roles.” “People with some expertise in AI development, but with the knowledge and historical perspective of a sociologist, would be extremely valuable. AI career opportunities are open to more than just technologists, but require a foundational understanding of what AI is and is not, the practical risks and opportunities.