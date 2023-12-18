NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The connected car market is estimated to grow to CAGR of 27.36% During the forecast period. The connected car market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional companies.

What is the estimated size of the connected car market in the next five years?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Car Market 2023-2027

What are some of the major companies operating in the connected car market?

Some major companies are Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., BMW AG, DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefónica SA, Tesla Inc.

Airbicity Inc. , The company offers its customers a full range of connected vehicle technologies and services, integration expertise and solution hosting flexibility. The company’s key offerings include connected cars.

What are the regional or global trends impacting the connected car market?

North America is estimated to contribute approximately 35% to the global market growth during the forecast period. Market growth in North America, particularly driven by the US and Canada, is primarily attributed to the integration of IoT technologies within automobiles and the increasing prevalence of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity. Additionally, the implementation of stringent regulations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) aimed at enhancing road safety has led to the adoption of connected features such as crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking in vehicles.

What are the key growth drivers for the connected car market?

Government regulations to enhance vehicle safety and improve safety controls are significantly driving the market growth.

What trends are emerging in the connected car market?

Big data platforms provided by connected cars are emerging trends in the market to drive growth.

What are some of the challenges facing the connected car market?

Data challenges associated with connected cars are the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. market segmentation

How is the connected car market divided by type?

The market share of the embedded solutions segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Recent advancements have seen the integration of telematics, navigation systems, and smartphone integration within in-vehicle infotainment systems. This change includes a shift towards incorporating embedded software and smartphone-based applications, offering a spectrum of services that include entertainment, navigation, external communications, security and Internet-based functionalities.

How does the “interconnected world of connected car technologies” shape the future of automotive innovation?

Telematics, vehicle-to-everything (VX), and infotainment technologies lead the connected car sector, fostering intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and robust connectivity solutions.

Automotive IoT advancements redefine fleet management and enhance the functionality of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Cloud services streamline operations, enable vehicle diagnostics and myriad mobile apps for a better user experience.

In-car communications are coupled with stringent cyber security measures to fortify the system against potential threats.

Over-the-air (OTA) updates, GPS technology and vehicle sensors enhance operational efficiency, boosting data analytics powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automotive software.

Connected car platforms and vehicle connectivity modules are the backbone of automotive networking, enabling smart navigation and remote vehicle control.

The advent of autonomous driving, digital cockpit interfaces, and predictive maintenance ushered in a transformative era, reinforced by blockchain, in automotive technologies.

User interface (UI) design for connected cars optimizes user experiences, while augmented reality (AR) in automotive reshapes the interactions between users and vehicles.

This convergence of cutting-edge technologies in the connected car landscape represents a complex web of interconnected data, revolutionizing the efficiency, safety and connectivity paradigms of the automotive industry.

What are the different segments in the connected car market?

The market is segmented by connectivity (embedded solutions, integrated solutions, and tethered solutions), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Connected Car Market Dynamics

The automotive technology landscape has witnessed a paradigm shift, marked by the integration of various innovative solutions into the growing connected car market. Telematics, vehicle-to-everything (VX) communications and infotainment systems are revolutionizing driving experiences, merging seamlessly with Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and connectivity solutions. This amalgamation ushers in the automotive IoT era, fueling advancements in fleet management and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The backbone of this revolution lies in the ever-expanding scope of cloud services, vehicle diagnostics and mobile apps, empowering users with in-car communication capabilities and strong cyber security measures. Over-the-air (OTA) updates with GPS technology and vehicle sensors ensure efficient operations and advanced data analytics supported by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into automotive software.

Connected car platforms and vehicle connectivity modules drive automotive networking, powering smart navigation systems and enabling remote vehicle control. The advent of autonomous driving, digital cockpit interfaces, and predictive maintenance mechanisms has reshaped the automotive landscape, putting the use of blockchain in automotive and user interface (UI) design for connected cars under emphasis.

Augmented reality (AR) in automotive further improves the user experience, establishing itself as a transformative force in the industry. The integration of these technologies within the connected car market underlines an era of innovation, where the convergence of cutting-edge solutions takes the automotive domain into the realm of enhanced safety, efficiency and interconnectedness.

