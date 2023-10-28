Conneaut man honored for weight loss | Local News

CONNEAUT – A Conneaut man’s desire to shed pounds and improve his health has earned him some state-wide – and royal – recognition from Take Off Pounds Sensibly, a national weight-loss organization.

Leroy Kightlinger, 75, was named 2022 Ohio King by TOPS Club, Inc., after dropping 25 pounds. He and Queen Bonnie Terry of Mantua, who lost 87 pounds, were honored at a ceremony earlier this year, according to a statement.

Kightlinger, a life-long city resident, said in a phone interview he has been a long-time member of a local TOPS chapter. After taking a break, he and his late wife, Lyla, returned to the group in 2011. TOPS members receive support from other members via regular meetings, along with nutritional and lifestyle education to help them achieve and maintain a healthy weight, he said.

“We talk about what to eat and how much,” he said. “Overall, it’s a good organization.”

Lyla lost 100 pounds, much of that coming while confined to a wheelchair, Kightlinger said. The pair charted their progress and kept a journal detailing food intake, he said in a statement.

Lyla Kightlinger died in December at age 74.

A willingness to embrace new eating concepts and philosophies helped Kightlinger meet his weight goals, he said. One change that made a big difference was a close examination of mealtime and snack choices.

“Sometimes you just have to learn to change habits,” he said. “I learned some people who quit (TOPS) gain the weight back. That’s where they make their mistake. They go back to their old habits.”

A few simple tricks helped, too. “For example, I went from a large plate to a small plate,” he said.

Kightlinger, who worked 40 years at a die-casting company in Fairview, Pennsylvania, prior to retirement, said he now weighs 208 pounds.

TOPS informed Kightlinger of his kingly honor at the end of last year. “I was surprised,” he said, chuckling.