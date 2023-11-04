Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. (Photo by Arthur Ellison/Pacemaker Press)

Captain Jack Carty missed a penalty to send Diarmuid Kilgallen over for the decisive try in the 73rd minute as Westerners completed a hat-trick of early season BKT United Rugby Championship home wins.

Carty’s opposite number Jake Flannery was emerging as the hero of the hour, scoring two penalties with his try in the 33rd minute as Ulster led 13–3 at half-time.

His half-back partner Dave Shanahan made the score 20–3, but centers Cathal Ford and Tom Farrell both crossed during a crucial five-minute spell for Pete Wilkins’ men.

Injury-hit Ulster came under further pressure and despite Carty missing the chance to level, he soon found winger Kilgallen to stage a memorable comeback.

There was early disruption for both sides as a fierce clash of ends forced Shamus Hurley-Langton and Ulster debutant Reuben Crowther to be substituted.

Connacht’s experienced full-back Tiernan O’Halloran beat three defenders on a brilliant break that was worth a try, but supporting back Jarrad Butler had less success.

Carty and Flannery traded penalties just after the 20-minute mark, and while the Kaolin Blades were fumbling around the edge, the Ulster defense was giving little away.

Indeed, when Harry Sheridan swept in a ruck on halfway, he reached the Connacht 22 before expertly offloading for Flannery to finish beneath the post.

Connacht were left even more in trouble when Connor Oliver was penalized for crossing two minutes later and Flannery took the points on offer.

Shanahan doubled Ulster’s try tally within two minutes of the restart by cleverly slotting past O’Halloran. Flannery converted to complete his 15-point haul.

The in-form Ford led the Wests’ response and cut a clever line past the post. Carty’s addition restored the margin to 10 points.

Connacht probed another solid attack before good hands from Jack Aungier and Carty put Farrell into the left corner. The captain also succeeded in the conversion and made the score 20-17.

Flannery pushed a kickable penalty wide and Ethan McIlroy blew the Ulster overlap, putting too much on his pass after working hard to break the defensive line.

Despite Cian Prendergast being blocked and Carty missing a penalty, the hosts held their composure in the closing stages.

The home crowd were greatly relieved when a kick from Carty left Kilgallon untouched in the left corner. Ulster were unable to counter-attack and had to dig out to avoid conceding a late bonus-point score.

