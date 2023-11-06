{JLinkedShare} Written by Lisa Laverick Published: 06 November 2023 Created: 06 November 2023

In a significant step forward in the fight against fraud within the UK asset finance market, Conister has become the latest asset finance and lending specialist to join the Aquis Lumia community.

Launched in 2022, Lumia is a register of asset finance lending, providing a clear and real-time view of a company’s current asset finance arrangements.

Conister Finance & Leasing Limited is a lender that provides funding to non-bank lenders through introduction from an approved broker channel and through our structured finance division. Part of the Manx Financial Group, Conister has been operating in the UK for over 20 years, offering a wide range of funding products to SME clients.

Marcus Gregory (pictured), Executive Director of Conister, commented: “It is fantastic to collaborate with Aquis Data Services and other key players in the asset finance industry as we become part of the ever-growing Aquis Lumia community. Lumia is driving significant change in the industry, and showing the power that collaboration can have in finding innovative solutions to such an important issue.

James Rudolph, Director of Aquis Data Services, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Conister to Aquis Lumia. Lumia’s strength and effectiveness grows as each asset finance lender joins, so it’s great to welcome another leading name in the industry to our community. We now have over 75% of the market committed to working together to fight against fraud.”

There are now 26 providers that have signed on to the Aquis Lumia Panel and 16 more providers have committed to joining the community.

Source: www.bing.com