Congresswoman Nikema Williams’ proposed Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Bill gets support

Nikema Williams’ bill already has four co-sponsors.

Democratic Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams is working tirelessly to close the racial wealth gap. This year he proposed the Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2023 which would help establish a new federal grant program for institutions and historically black colleges and universities in the United States.

The grant program will supply funding for entrepreneurship initiatives to educational institutions that serve mostly minority students.

Williams’ goal for these schools involved in the proposed Minority Student Foundation program is to allow them to apply for resource grants of up to $250,000 for student entrepreneurs on their campuses.

Williams explained, “Too often, Black and brown entrepreneurs face enormous barriers to accessing the capital needed to start and sustain a business. The Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program will help break down those barriers and ensure that the next generation of minority business owners get a fair shot at the promise of America.”

He added, “Investing in minority-owned businesses is also one path on the journey to closing the racial wealth gap. I’m proud to introduce legislation to create equality in entrepreneurial opportunity for everyone – no matter your zip code, no matter your bank account.”

Support for Williams’ new bill looks promising, and it is happening rolling out, also received Republican support in the form of four different co-sponsors. They include Democratic Representatives Alma Adams of North Carolina, Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania and Norma Torres of California, and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. However, Williams is expected to face opposition from the other side of the stage, except from Republican sponsor Fitzpatrick (R-Pa).

Fitzpatrick agreed with Williams’ sentiment in a statement. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and allow communities to thrive,” he said. “The bipartisan Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act will empower minority innovators and entrepreneurs to start their own small businesses and I am proud to join my colleagues on this legislation.”

Williams previously proposed a similar bill last year, the Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2023, but it did not gain much popularity even among her fellow Democrats.

