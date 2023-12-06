Congressman Dan Goldman’s landlord sues him for $180,000, claiming he didn’t pay rent on a luxurious Manhattan condo

Former prosecutor Dan Goldman represents affluent parts of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

But he and his wife are accused of not paying $45,000 monthly rent on their five-bedroom condo.

The luxury Tribeca residence is currently on the market for $14 million.

According to a filing obtained by Business Insider, Congressman Dan Goldman, a prosecutor who came to Congress for his role in the first impeachment of Donald Trump, was sued by a landlord who claims he owed a luxury Four months of unpaid rent is due on the Tribeca condo.

The lawmaker and his wife, Corinne Goldman, are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan.

According to the lawsuit, the couple’s landlord, Jared Gilbert, is suing the Goldmans for $180,000 for alleged unpaid rent from August to November of this year.

Gilbert is also seeking additional damages equal to $45,000 in monthly rent for the remainder of the couple’s lease through July 2024.

A spokesperson for Goldman’s political office rejected the allegations in a comment to Business Insider.

Simon Cantor said, “These allegations are baseless.” “The Congressman has always paid his rent on time and in full.”

Gilbert and his attorney did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Goldman is among the wealthiest members of Congress. Financial disclosure forms shared with Bloomberg last year listed his net worth as between $64 million and $253 million.

Goldman has 20 days to respond to the subpoena, otherwise a ruling will be made in the case, according to the lawsuit.

The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury Tribeca condo at the heart of The Suite is located on Collister Street and is currently on sale for $14 million.

The StreetEasy listing for the 3,818-square-foot residence describes the condo as a recently renovated, turn-key corner penthouse that offers “expansive private outdoor space, exceptional open-concept living and breathtaking western and southern views Is.”

According to the listing, the condo also has a wrap-around terrace that offers panoramic views of the city, as well as 24-hour doorman and concierge services.

Goldman, 47, served as lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment trial before he was elected to Congress in 2022. He represents New York City’s new 10th congressional district, which includes parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

He told Business Insider in 2022 that he was motivated to run for Congress because he was “seriously concerned” about the direction the country was going under the leadership of Trump and the Republican Party, calling the former president ” “Wannabe dictator”.

In her first year in Congress, Goldman was a leading voice in the effort to investigate and remove her running mate and former New York Representative George Santos from office following allegations of voter fraud. Santos was expelled from the House earlier this month.

