Congress wants answers about FBI and DOJ's TikTok investigation

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamurthy (D-IL) during a press conference with members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party in the Canon House Office Building on November 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. getty images

A new letter sent to the FBI by the House Select Committee on China demands answers from federal law enforcement agencies regarding their criminal investigation into TikTok, the major short-form video app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The letter requests that the FBI – which is investigating ByteDance for using TikTok to conduct surveillance on journalists, including this reporter – provide committee members with a classified briefing about TikTok by December 22, 2023 .

“FBI Director Wray told the Senate that TikTok screams about a national security risk,” Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), chairman of the select committee, said in a statement. “We are asking Ray to share those “screams” with the selection committee before it is too late.”

The FBI and DOJ investigation relates to a 2022 incident in which TikTok and ByteDance acknowledged that a ByteDance team in China used TikTok to access the location information of journalists, including this reporter, for the purpose of trying to capture a meeting of ByteDance employees. had used – and leaking information to those journalists. The fact that China-based employees were able to access the location information of American journalists raised concerns among lawmakers that TikTok could be used to monitor American politicians, Chinese dissidents, or others at risk of physical harm by the Chinese government. Can be done for.

The letter also cites reporting forbes About a series of ByteDance preparations for the 2022 Chinese Communist Party (CCP) National Congress, in which cybersecurity auditors from several Chinese government agencies conducted in-person regulatory inspections. The letter said, “This is the first publicly reported news article describing a specific instance in which PRC government officials directly accessed a product hosting secret TikTok information, and we are concerned.” That this puts US user data at risk.”

The letter cites a September report from the State Department that warned that ByteDance “seeks to deter potential critics of Beijing, including possibly from outside.” [People’s Republic of China], It writes that as of 2020, the company “maintained regularly updated internal lists to identify people who were blocked or banned from all ByteDance platforms, including TikTok, for reasons such as advocating for Uyghur independence.”

Representative Gallagher, and the committee’s ranking Democratic member, Raja Krishnamurthy (D-IL), are not newcomers to the TikTok debate. Last December, Krishnamurthy became the first Democratic House member to call for a ban on TikTok, and along with Gallagher, co-sponsored a bill that would ban the app in the US. This bill was the first of many laws related to TikTok. as early as 2023, but it failed to gain momentum after other legislators and the White House put their push behind a related bill, the BAN Act, which would not outright ban the app but would allow the White House to ban it. Will give more legal rights to.

In March 2023, the RESTRICT Act represented the most dire legislative threat against TikTok to date. It quickly amassed more than 20 co-sponsors, divided almost evenly between Democrats and Republicans. But shortly after TikTok CEO Shaw Zi Chew was questioned for more than five hours at a hearing on March 23, the Restrict Act coalition began to fall apart. Perhaps concerned about the politics of giving President Biden a win on China, Republicans began to worry that the bill put too much power in the president’s hands, and that the Biden administration — or future presidents — might have to punish American companies too. Can allow. Some Democrats and civil libertarians also argued that the bill would give the government undue power over civil speech.

The RESTRICT Act stalled in the spring of 2023, and TikTok didn’t receive much legislative attention over the summer — but concerns about the app are now rising again. Republican Senator Josh Hawley and others in November again asked the Biden administration to ban TikTok, this time because the platform was hosting a large amount of videos expressing pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel sentiments. (TikTok’s users are younger than users of many other social media platforms, and young people are more likely to hold pro-Palestine, anti-Israel views.) Lawmakers also sought to ban the app after posts expressing support for it were made. Called afresh. A letter from Osama bin Laden justifying the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States went viral on the platform. (TikTok said these posts violated its guidelines, and it was removing them “aggressively.”)

“The more we learn about the CCP’s influence on ByteDance and TikTok, the more our concern grows,” Rep. Krishnamurthy, the ranking Democratic member of the committee, said in a statement. “We look forward to hearing from the FBI about what steps are being taken to address the ongoing security concerns.”