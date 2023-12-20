After December 30, the Pentagon warned that unless additional funding was approved by Congress, funds to replenish military aid to Ukraine would run out.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stressed the urgency of the situation, with an additional $61 billion (€55.7 billion) pending in Congress.

A December 15 letter from Pentagon Chief Finance Officer Michael McCord explained that the remaining $1.07 billion (€1.5 billion) for stock replenishment could not be distributed until 15 days after notification, leaving the Defense Department with no further information on Ukraine. No funds are available for security assistance. ,

Professor Mark Galeotti, of UCL’s School of Slavonic and East European Studies, told Euronews: ‘This is about domestic American politics, and the fact that especially in American politics everything becomes a bargaining chip for something else. She goes.’

‘Although there are some Republicans who really want to reduce the amount of aid, mainly it was Republicans who wanted to give Biden a bloody nose. I think it’s a speed breaker, not a road block’

shortage of ammunition

The consequences of this funding shortfall are already evident on the ground. Ukrainian forces, facing shortages of 122 mm and 152 mm shells along the entire front line, are forced to redistribute artillery ammunition and adapt military operations.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavrik Group of Forces, acknowledged these shortcomings, stressing the need for Western security assistance.

Delays and challenges in obtaining the necessary artillery ammunition could hinder the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The situation is further complicated by the exhaustion of the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Although the PDA initially held about $4.4 billion (€4 billion), an oversupply in June reduced it to the current figure. Additionally, the USAI, which was phased out earlier this year, received a new allocation of $300 million (€274 million) in the recent defense spending budget.

Ukrainian forces are adapting by increasingly relying on 155 mm artillery systems supplied by the West, but delays in aid could impact supplies of 155 mm shells.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister General Ivan Havrilyuk focused on domestic production of drones and plans to produce 155 mm ammunition in cooperation with Western companies in 2024.

Ukraine invasion delayed to 2024

These funding and material challenges are contributing to uncertainty in Ukrainian operational plans. The diminished capacity to plan and prepare for large-scale operations is evident, potentially delaying the 2024 response.

Ukrainian officials, while acknowledging periodic changes in operational plans, cite a significant reduction in Western aid from September 2023 as a complicating factor.

Professor Galeotti said: ‘In some ways the timing is quite fortunate that military operations have been reduced for the winter period. A month’s delay in the aid package will be troubling, but it will not have a decisive impact.

‘What would be worrying would be if this were part of a broader pattern of US aid reductions. This will give those in Europe who are hesitant the opportunity to say ‘why should we throw money away if the Americans don’t even think it’s going to work’.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Russian forces are also struggling with artillery ammunition issues, although firing rates are significantly higher than Ukrainian forces.

The geopolitical landscape further evolves with Russia’s efforts to criminalize “Russophobia” abroad and the EU’s adoption of a sanctions package to undermine Russia’s war efforts and defense industrial base.

