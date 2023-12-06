Congress cornered financial regulators on technical oversight

Representative French Hill, a Republican from Arkansas and chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion, said financial regulators should not hinder innovation.

Al Drago/Bloomberg

Members of the House Financial Services subcommittee grilled the financial regulator’s technology unit heads on technical topics such as artificial intelligence, crypto custody and central bank digital currencies during a Tuesday hearing. In their responses, leaders of these technology units stressed the importance of balancing innovation with risk management.

Representatives from six federal agencies—the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Securities and Exchange Commission—shared written statements about technology research and policy projects, though some new Details emerged.

“We want to talk about how government agencies, while they are often not at the forefront of innovation, are certainly pushing innovation in its path,” said Representative French Hill, chair of the Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Inclusion Subcommittee. Can only stop it.” , in the opening comments. “This hearing is the first time that the Committee has called on each of you to testify about your agency’s work related to innovation, and, regrettably, when I saw the Government Accountability Office’s recent report, perhaps that There is some lack of progress.”

Patrick McHenry, a Republican from North Carolina and chairman of the full committee, said he is concerned that the agencies’ technical offices “are not functioning as intended” and that regulation should not be derived from enforcement.

Representative Stephen Lynch, Democrat of Massachusetts, said there is a dichotomy between the “rules-based system” of financial services and the technological ethos of “move fast and break things.”

“We have a clash of cultures … that goes on in the fintech world,” Lynch said. “It’s going to be a decision at some point, ‘How do we blend those two cultures in a way that protects consumers and depositors and investors, yet allows us to embrace all this innovation?’”

Financial regulators have begun to create tech-focused offices or roles over the past several years as artificial intelligence, crypto and other technology developments have gained momentum, but with interest rates rising over the past two years there has been a growing focus on fintech and digital assets regulators. Investigations have increased. And the spring banking crisis.

For example, the Fed, OCC, and FDIC Interagency guidance published in June Is focused on third party risk management, and has issued multiple enforcement actions Which is leading banks to reevaluate their fintech partnerships and policies.

Rep. Hill, a Republican from Arkansas, said that although interagency cooperation is positive, he has heard that banks are facing more regulatory scrutiny recently. He also questioned when the additional resources mentioned earlier would come from regulators to assist in compliance.

Michael Gibson, director of the Division of Supervision and Regulation at the Fed, said the agency expected to provide additional resources around third-party management “very soon.”

“What we’ve heard is that given all the turmoil and increased risks in the banking industry this year, we’re certainly focused on those risks,” Gibson said.

Following the collapse of , many questions also indicated a hunger for clearer crypto legislation, or further enforcement Major Crypto Firm FTX And Binance. Gibson said the Fed will not issue additional guidance regarding crypto custody or stablecoins in the near future.

Representative Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California, said that some members of Congress are “really interested in the role of crypto in the world,” and invited representatives from agencies to act as teachers in small groups.

While regulators’ oversight of tech policy was the main focus of Tuesday’s hearing, Hill also noted that the agencies themselves could also use more oversight, after The Information and FinTech Business Weekly reported that OCC’s first choice to lead its FinTech office Lied about key parts of your resume. FDIC is also undergoing an independent review following a Wall Street Journal story Describing examples of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.

Source: www.americanbanker.com