Fayulu one of the frontrunners

Campaign on promise to end corruption in Congo

Claim that he won the 2018 elections

By Sonia Rowley and Ange Kasongo

KINSHASA, Dec 6 (Reuters) – Congolese presidential candidate Martin Fayulu has a clear message for voters: the 2018 election was stolen from him and he is back to fight for the top job, he believes. It is their right.

Fayulu, 67, a former oil executive and leader of the Engagement for Citizenship and Development party, came second to President Felix Tshisekedi in 2018. But Fayulu claims he won with more than 62% of the vote and challenged the results in court.

Perceived injustices have fueled Fayulu’s campaign to run for Democratic Republic of Congo’s December 20 presidential election, following what he describes as five years of corruption, incompetence and insecurity under Tshisekedi.

He has promised to end rampant corruption in the Central African country of about 95 million people, build a strong, well-paid army to fight rebels causing a humanitarian crisis in the east, and improve basic services such as water, electricity, . Health care.

“Is there a single Congolese who can tell me he or she is living a better life than in 2018?” Fayulu told Reuters in an interview last month. “Mr Tshisekedi has done absolutely nothing.”

Fayulu is one of the few leading contenders aiming to unseat Tshisekedi. It is not yet clear whether he enjoys the same support as in 2018, when he was named as the leading opposition candidate before Tshisekedi formed a coalition with former President Joseph Kabila.

At the time, Fayulu’s message of anti-corruption and stability after decades of turmoil rang true among the thousands of people who attended his rallies.

But this time so far, the opposition has been unable to agree on a joint candidate, and many are favoring former mining baron and presidential candidate Moise Katumbi.

Zainab Hossein, a political economist at Oxford Economics Africa, said, “I don’t think Fayulu can win alone. He is famous internationally but when it comes to comparison with Katumbi, it is not the same.”

Born in Kinshasa, Fayulu received postgraduate education in France and the United States before joining the Mobil Oil Company in Congo in 1984, according to his official campaign biography.

He worked for the company in the US, France and Africa before leaving the company in 2003 when it merged with oil giant Exxon Mobil.

He entered politics in the 1990s, being elected as a deputy for Kinshasa in 2006 and forming his own party in 2009. As a leading opposition candidate, he has often been in danger: he was present when police opened fire on his supporters before the 2018 vote.

He says that experience makes him an ideal president.

“You have to hand over the country to a person who is not a thief, who is not corrupt, who has proven skills and who is a patriot,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Ange Kasongo and Sonia Rowley; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

