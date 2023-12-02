Congestion pricing's impact on New York? These 3 cities offer a glimpse.

New York is on the verge of becoming the first US city to charge drivers to enter its busiest areas, but it is being followed by three cities abroad where such toll systems have become a way of life.

London, Stockholm and Singapore all moved forward with congestion pricing, while in New York it was still an idea, stalling for years due to opposition from many commuters and elected officials.

The three cities have become real-life testing grounds for congestion pricing. In each, the policy has proven effective in raising millions of dollars for government coffers as well as helping reduce traffic, congestion and cut pollution from vehicle emissions. It has also encouraged more driving options, including new buses and bike lanes.

But congestion pricing is not easy to implement and the fees, which have increased over the years, continue to draw complaints from drivers and civic and business leaders. Now, the experiences of these cities provide a glimpse of the challenges facing New York.

Stockholm officials, like their New York counterparts, initially faced public outcry over the city’s toll system, but found that public opinion changed after many drivers got used to it.

Yet, congestion pricing didn’t just make traffic disappear. Although London’s fees discouraged some drivers at first, the influx of Uber and other ride-hailing cars and delivery trucks eventually brought mobility back into the city.

Despite setbacks, all three cities have stuck to congestion pricing – Singapore has charged since the mid-1970s – and have continued to fine-tune their systems as traffic patterns change and new challenges arise.

“New York should study these other cities carefully,” said Samuel I. Schwartz, the city’s former traffic commissioner and longtime proponent of congestion-pricing. “We can learn a lot from them in terms of public support, technology and how we can improve congestion pricing going forward.”

Stockholm: public opinion changed

When Stockholm tried to introduce a congestion tax in its central city area in 2006, many residents and business leaders protested that it would penalize drivers and lead to store closures.

But city officials said some critics later emerged when they saw that congestion pricing helped drive down filth on the streets. Traffic fell to about 350,000 vehicles per day in 2006, down from about 450,000 vehicles a year earlier, a 22 percent decline.

The congestion tax was made permanent in 2007 after voters approved it in a referendum.

Stockholm uses a system of overhead gantries and cameras that automatically register vehicles by recording images of their license plates every time they pass a pay station on weekdays. Vehicles are charged a fee that varies by time of day, being highest during rush hour, as well as by high or low season. Nights and weekends are free.

The limit is $12.90 per vehicle per day during high season and $10.03 during low season.

Jonas Eliasson, director of transport access at the Swedish Transport Administration, said, “People don’t like traffic signals or speed limits, but they accept it as part of the urban transport system – the same is true for congestion pricing. “

City officials said the congestion tax, which increased in 2016 and again in 2020, has raised millions of dollars to build roads and highways, expand the subway system and make other investments in public transit.

The initial reduction in traffic has also persisted over time, said Maria Börjesson, a professor with the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute. “Most big cities would benefit from congestion pricing but it is difficult to get people on board,” he said.

London: the crowds are back

London established a congestion zone in 2003 and soon saw improvements on its roads. According to city officials, within a year, the number of vehicles entering the area has declined by 18 percent.

Traffic delays decreased by 30 percent and the average speed of vehicles increased from 8.8 mph to 10 mph. Air quality also improved as a result of the reduced traffic volume, with nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions from vehicles in the area reduced by 12 percent.

But the initial success waned in later years as traffic backed off. As online shopping increased, roads became filled with taxis, Uber and other ride-hailing cars, and delivery trucks carrying more packages. New bus and bike lanes also took away road space from cars.

By 2016, it was being widely reported that journeys in London were taking longer than in the horse and carriage era. Last year, a report commissioned by the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan concluded that vehicular congestion had increased to pre-pandemic levels, leading to more gridlock and air pollution.

Public support has also wavered somewhat as congestion charges continue to rise. London records vehicles entering congestion zones by photographing license plates.

Drivers are charged $18.95 per day for driving in the congestion zone during weekdays and weekends, no matter how many times they go in and out. That’s triple the $6.32 fee that was charged when the program launched.

The expansion of the congestion zone in 2007 was later canceled due to public opposition.

David Metz, professor emeritus at the Center for Transport Studies at University College London, said London’s experience shows that congestion pricing is not a silver bullet. By reducing traffic and delays, he said, it created more favorable road conditions, which, in turn, attracted drivers back “So from this perspective, congestion is essentially self-regulating.”

“In an affluent city like London with lots of business users, you would need very high charges to get a long-term reduction in congestion,” Professor Metz said.

Singapore: a learning process

Singapore has used congestion pricing since the 1970s, but it has been a learning process. The city has continually overhauled and modernized its tolling system over the years to make it more flexible and efficient.

Currently, vehicles, which are equipped with electronic units that register the fee, are charged when they pass through a network of about 80 gantries centered on the main business district and major highways.

The fee varies depending on the road and time of day and is adjusted from time to time according to traffic conditions, with the price increasing where there is congestion and the price decreasing where there is no congestion. Fares now range from 37 cents to $4.49, with no charge except during rush hours, on Sundays and public holidays.

In recent decades, congestion pricing has helped keep traffic flowing by maintaining travel speeds on roads and expressways, even as the city experienced significant increases in vehicle ownership through 2018. The cars came, said Walter Thesira, associate professor of economics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences. Science.

But congestion pricing alone didn’t accomplish this, he said, and it was used in conjunction with other measures, including a quota system for private vehicles that required potential car owners to drive through a limited number of so-called vehicles before buying a car. One of the eligibility certificates is required to bid. ,

The city’s congestion-pricing system continues to evolve, with physical gantries being replaced by a satellite-based system. The new technology may in the future allow Singapore to charge drivers in more ways – although there are no plans at the moment – ​​including based on the actual distance they travel or the area not covered by the gantries.

In comparison, New York’s tolling system, which is still being set up and will charge a fixed fee for getting in and out of the congestion zone, has a long way to go.

But “even though that system is very primitive by today’s standards, it is still much, much better than doing nothing,” Professor Thisira said.

