Confusion, contradictions surround saga of medical access and innovation study

Apparent contradictions, confusing communications and questions about the involvement of a major pharmaceutical lobby group in the publication and unpublication of a medical study filled the room at the latest meeting of the Panel for the Future of Science and Technology (STOA).

The STOA, which has a non-political secretariat in charge of appointing scientists to conduct studies, as well as a political panel consisting of 27 MEPs, is tasked with providing “independent, high-quality and scientifically impartial studies” to the European Parliament. Is. Provide information about their work.

However, one particular study, “Improving public access to medicines and promoting pharmaceutical innovation”, has caused an uproar, which was published and later retracted – apparently in violation of the panel’s own rules. Against. The disturbance deepened in the STOA meeting held on Thursday (23 November).

what do we know?

On October 19, the study in question was presented to the panel. It was published on the STOA website on Friday 27 October. However, to the surprise of many, the study disappeared again by Monday, October 30.

This resulted in a tsunami of questions, many still unanswered, wondering why the official rules were not followed. In two statements, the Secretariat of STOA took responsibility for the subsequent withdrawal of the study.

Later, a statement came from the STOA Bureau – consisting of the Parliament Vice-President in charge of STOA, Mark Engel (S&D), the STOA President Christian Ehler (EPP) as well as the two Vice-Presidents, Ivo Hristov (S&D) and Ivars. Were. Izaab (Renewal) – In which he wrote that no rules have been broken.

During the meeting on Thursday, several MEPs were angry and more questions were raised, demanding more clarity on the process – in particular, whether Europe’s largest pharmaceutical lobby organisation, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), Intervention had played no role. Role in return to study.

The topic of study – access and innovation – is involved in some of the most heated debates regarding the revision of EU pharmaceutical law. And its findings largely run counter to the pharmaceutical industry’s arguments.

On 25 and 26 October, just before the initial publication of the study, EFPIA sent emails to Ehler along with fellow EPP panel member Pernille Weiss, which were seen by Euractiv, which is also the Rapporteur for the Pharmaceutical Modification Directive.

In the email, EFPIA attached a document with “a list of inconsistencies and flawed assumptions in the study” and listed points related to the methodology and content as suggestions to the two MEPs when discussing the study with other panel members.

Weiss and Ehler later submitted questions to the study’s authors. A document from Thursday’s meeting seen by Euractiv, in which the study’s authors answer 20 questions from EPP MEPs Pernille Weiss and Christian Ehler, reads:

“We thank the STOA Secretariat for sharing with us some of the EFPIA comments. However, as the STOA Secretariat noted, we were not required to address them,” wrote study authors Simona Gamba, Laura Magazzini and Paolo Pertile.

Why the secretariat was sending emails to the study’s authors is unclear.

European Parliament welcomes, criticizes proposed pharmaceutical package

Members of the European Parliament welcomed a proposed reform of the bloc’s regulatory framework for pharmaceuticals during a debate this week, but did not shy away from criticizing some aspects.

The Public Health Committee of the Parliament (ENVI) this Wednesday (20 September) issued a…

mysterious and contradictory

Indicated when the study was first withdrawn political towards MEPs Ehler and Weiss that they were involved in ordering its removal.

Further fuel was added to the fire after an email sent by Weiss to other panel members on October 27 – seen by Euractiv – requested that the study be postponed due to some written questions she asked during the study’s presentation. did.

Both Weiss and Ehler have publicly denied any involvement in the now-removed study.

According to STOA’s official rules, to protect the independence of studies, panel members do not vote on or approve studies, nor are they allowed to adjourn them. When scientists selected by the STOA Secretariat have concluded the study and the Secretariat considers it ready, it is published.

Only if the Panel members ask for external peer review in accordance with Article 6.4 can it be postponed.

The Secretariat sent two statements, one on x (formerly Twitter) and another took responsibility on their website, saying the study was published prematurely. “It is established practice in STOA that studies cannot be published without a decision from the panel approving the study for publications,” the website statement said.

“That was not the case in this study (as has been the case in other studies before). The procedures in STOA are to ensure that members have time to raise questions and have them answered before authorization for publications is given,” they appear to contradict official rules.

When asked by Euractiv about these procedures, the Secretariat declined to answer questions on the record and could not say where the procedures could be found. The STOA Bureau’s statement had a similar approach.

At the meeting on Thursday and speaking to Euractiv, MEP Engel stressed the need for guidelines on how to interpret the rules due to different studies apparently following different procedures.

“I think we need these guidelines to ensure that there is complete transparency,” he said during the meeting. He stressed that MEPs should be able to ask questions, but the panel should consider a timeline, so that questions do not delay the study.

There are other examples of delays in study publications. During the meeting, Italian MEP Rosa D’Amato from the Greens referenced a study conducted earlier this year titled “Decarbonizing the fishing sector”, which she said had been delayed by four months due to written questions. However, she said she did not know about them, adding that “if there are any questions, I would like to see them”.

Questions on the fishing study could not be found by Euractiv on the STOA website, nor did the STOA Secretariat respond to a request to see these questions by the time of publication.

Another round of contradictions

From the beginning, Portuguese MEP Maria-Manuel Leitao-Marques, head of pharmaceutical studies from S&D, was puzzled about the apparent contradictions, as were many of his colleagues on the panel. It was no different at Thursday’s meeting, where he tried to get answers from Ehler, Engel and Secretariat about what was going on.

“In my interpretation no STOA rule says that [questions] Answers must be given before publication of the study. If any member did not agree with the study’s conclusions, it would be a dangerous loophole to allow any member to delay publication of the study,” Leitao-Marx said in her introduction, addressing Ehler and Weiss’s questions. Asked for answers. Keep it online along with studying – which has now been done.



Leitao-Marx also asked for EFPIA’s email to be shared not only with the Secretariat, Ehler and Weiss but also with all panel members.

Similarly, Green MEPs D’Amato and Michele Rivasi repeatedly called for transparency and accountability about who decided to remove the study in the first place, and that any potential influence of lobbyists be made public .

“I’m quite angry with the administration because I don’t know what your relationship is with the president, but there are things here that are not very clear,” Rivasi said. He said only the panel members have the power to adjourn. Study by applying Article 6.4, which has not been done so far.

“I have never seen any administration ignoring political decisions. Never. You need to respect the rules,” she said.

the final surprise book

By the end of the meeting, MEPs agreed to consider setting up guidelines on how to best interpret the rules – although this was ended by a final confusing episode, in which Ehler asked whether the study was now ‘supported’ .

According to STOA rules, MEPs do not have the jurisdiction to approve a study through a vote.

Adding another layer of confusion to the meeting, Engel said in an attempt to stick to both the STOA Bureau’s statement and the official STOA rules, “An approval is not an approval.”

“It has now been decided that we have started the process of publishing it with all the queries […], I think you all will agree with this or not. But support doesn’t mean we had a vote on it because we didn’t have a vote,” Engel added.

As the discussion concluded, the panelists’ attention turned to the upcoming STOA event regarding academic freedom.

[Edited Giedrė Peseckytė/Nathalie Weatherald]

Read more with EURACTIV

Dispute between Commission and pharma industry over R&D incentives

The European Commission argues that the upcoming pharmaceutical amendment should not support industry incentives over the availability of medicines, while drug manufacturers warn that in pharmaceutical research and development, Europe is already lagging behind the major global competitors, the United States and China. Is behind.

Source: www.euractiv.com