Conflux Protocol shuts down this major feature after 2 years

After more than two years of operation and maintenance by the Conflux Foundation, Shuttleflow, a multi-asset bridge built on Conflux, is set to shut down.

According to the announcement, the platform was instrumental in driving progress in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, enabling “seamless” asset transfers across different chains.

Conflux Foundation passes the torch

Shuttleflow emerged as one of the advanced multi-chain asset bridges in the DeFi sector. Its architecture facilitates interoperability between different blockchains, opening up new user possibilities.

Specifically, Shuttleflow enabled “seamless swaps” between external blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) using Conflux as the transit chain. With the decision to shut down Shuttleflow, the Conflux Foundation has handed over the responsibility of maintaining and further developing the technology stack to cryptocurrency hub company Zero Gravity.

According to Monday’s announcement, Zero Gravity will continue to enhance the bridge’s capabilities to ensure a “seamless and secure” experience for users within the expanding multi-chain ecosystem.

Additionally, the Conflux Foundation assures users that their funds are safe throughout the transition. All user funds will be transferred from Shuttleflow to Zero Gravity for the safety of their assets.

Users who have previously bridged assets through Shuttleflow and successfully claimed the destination chain will not need to take any additional actions for the migration.

Shuttleflow will continue to assist users in claiming assets on the destination chain even after the bridging service is shut down. Users can track their unclaimed assets on the Shuttleflow History page.

shuttleflow service terminated

The Shuttleflow website and decentralized apps (dApps) will continue to operate with limited functionality until January 6, 2024. However, the bridging service through Shuttleflow’s DApps will be shut down on November 6, 2023. Once ShuttleFlow is fully live, users can bridge their assets through Zero Gravity’s official DApp.

Conflux Foundation firmly believes that decentralization and aggregation of infrastructure partners is vital to the growth of its ecosystem. With Zero Gravity taking the reins, Shuttleflow’s vision of enabling chain-agnostic asset flows from the Conflux network will continue.

In light of these developments, the protocol’s token, CFX, which is currently one of the top 80 largest cryptocurrencies in the ecosystem, has experienced a retracement of more than 2.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1619. doing.

Nevertheless, the token has maintained a significant gain of 277% in the year-to-date period, reflecting its significant growth over the last year.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com