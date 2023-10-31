Milo Ventimiglia of “This Is Us” and “Gilmore Girls” has married model and entrepreneur Zarah Mariano, a representative for the Emmy-nominated actor told The Times on Monday afternoon.

Ventimiglia’s representative confirmed the actor’s marriage to Mariano, but declined to comment further on the date and location of the ceremony.

The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends sometime this year, according to US Weekly, which first reported the wedding. TMZ spotted a wedding band on Ventimiglia over the weekend while he was out with Mariano at a Los Angeles bar.

Before Monday’s revelation, the couple had been private about their relationship and had not officially confirmed their romance amid reports they started dating last year.

Ventimiglia first came to fame in 2001 as Jess Mariano, Alexis Bledel’s Rory’s moody, bad-boy boyfriend in “Gilmore Girls,” then as Peter Petrelli, a medical caregiver with supernatural powers, in “Heroes.”

More recently, he is best known for his role as TV dad Jack Pearson on the NBC family drama “This Is Us,” which ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2022. His performance earned him three Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Starring a lead in a drama series.

Speaking to The Times in 2018 about how he and his character were alike, he said: “I think I care about the people I love, like Jack does.

Reflecting on his aspirations to start a family, he said, “I still want to be my own father.” “Growing up, my father represented this strong, characterful man. I saw not only how he talked to other people and his family, but also how people talked Him, People Love My father – People love my mother. For me, it’s always been, ‘I want to live up to this He,

It was not immediately clear how Ventimiglia and Mariano met, although the model has been in and around Hollywood throughout her career. She appeared briefly in a scene in the 2002 sci-fi film “Minority Report”, starred in Jay-Z’s music video “Show Me What You Got”, and had a cameo in the opening title sequence of the 2012 James Bond film Played an unrecognized role. sky fall.”

A former Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret model who was recruited for modeling at the age of 15, Mariano now runs a Hawaii-based fragrance brand that directly supports her charity, the Makalapua Fund. The foundation gives money to nonprofit organizations that support food banks, local farmers, and fishermen; resources for low-income, homeless, elderly, and disabled people; and education on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

