Conduent Transportation implements toll relief program to benefit low-income individuals and families

Programs aim to waive overdue toll fines and help advance equity in the Bay Area

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and a business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), is helping agencies implement programs to ease the financial burden. Is helping. Roadway tolls for motorists, which will benefit low-income individuals and families.

This summer, the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and its partners with the support of Conduent launched two programs that are now available to drivers with overdue payments due to toll violations in the San Francisco area.

The first program offers all motorists, regardless of income level, a one-time full or partial violation penalty waiver through September 2024. Partner agencies Golden Gate Bridge and Express Lane operators are also offering full or partial waivers, which BATA administers. With these programs, BATA hopes to encourage individuals to avoid default and regain compliance.

The second program, which offers payment plans designed to make it easier to pay tolls, fees and fines, is open to any low-income motorists who have received toll violations on Bay Area bridges and express lanes. Those who qualify can have all violation penalties waived and can pay off balances of $100 or more with a payment plan.

Using advanced technology for processing tolling transactions, Conduent designed and implemented the system capabilities to make these programs available to BATA customers. Additionally, Conduent has enhanced customer experience and issued proactive communications to support the new plans.

“We know that people don’t intend to go into debt when it comes to paying tolls,” said Carol Kuester, director of electronic payments at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which operates the BATA program. “These programs will help a huge number of people get out of that debt and get a fresh start.”

The BATA programs are in addition to the program implemented by Conduent for motorists in Florida, which automatically credits users with toll transactions to their accounts. Conduent has also implemented curbside management initiatives that offer rebates or payment plans to increase equity in municipalities such as Chicago and Los Angeles.

“We are seeing the impact that rising toll debt can have on low-income motorists, especially those who commute daily for work, education, medical care and other needs,” said Adam Appleby, president of Transportation Solutions at Conduent. Depend on the roads.” “We appreciate the efforts made by BATA, and Conduent is proud to play a role in helping the agency provide critical relief to these individuals so they can achieve payment compliance without accumulating more debt.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and the travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation customers for over 50 years and operates in over 20 countries.

