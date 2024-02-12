Concrete fiber market set to cross US$3.73 billion

Westford, USA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global concrete fiber market According to the latest research report by SkyQuest, the size is expected to reach US$3.73 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2023−2030). The growing demand for durable and crack-resistant concrete structures in construction projects, the need for improved tensile and flexural strength in concrete to enhance structural integrity, increasing infrastructure development and urbanization, focus on sustainable construction practices, and the advantages of concrete fiber in maintenance. Reducing costs and increasing the lifespan of concrete structures is driving market growth.

According to SkyQuest’s latest global research of concrete fiber market, increasing use of synthetic fibers for better performance and sustainability, development of advanced concrete fiber formulations to meet specific project requirements, shift towards macro synthetic fibers for better crack resistance , and adopting the use of steel fiber in industrial applications. Additionally, increasing emphasis on sustainable construction practices, leading to the use of recycled and eco-friendly fibers in concrete, are trends aiding the growth of the market.

Concrete fiber is a type of reinforcing material added to concrete to improve its strength, durability, and crack resistance. It is made from a variety of materials including steel, glass and synthetic fibres.

Property Description forecast period 2023-2030 Market size in 2022 2.34 billion 2030 price projection 3.73 billion CAGR 6.9% segments covered Steel, Synthetic, Polyethylene, Natural, Basalt Infrastructure, Building & Construction, Industrial Area covered North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, rest of Latin America) , Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, remaining MEA)

Demand for synthetic fibers is set to grow substantially over the forecast period

Synthetic fibers dominate the global online market in the form of a wide range of materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene and nylon, which offer versatility in meeting various concrete reinforcement requirements. They can be tailored to specific project requirements.

Infrastructure is the leading application segment

In terms of application, infrastructure is the leading segment due to the durability and longevity of critical infrastructure components, thereby reducing the need for maintenance and repairs over time. Crack-resistant and high-performance concrete is paramount in infrastructure construction, making fiber a valuable addition.

North America is the leading market due to technological advancements

North America, including the United States and Canada, has historically been an important market for concrete fiber. Factors contributing to this dominance include a strong construction industry, a focus on sustainable and sustainable construction practices, and a well-established regulatory framework promoting the use of fiber-reinforced concrete. Infrastructure projects including road construction and bridge development have also increased the demand for concrete fiber in the region.

A recent report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players operating in the concrete fiber market. This comprehensive assessment considers several important factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies and strategies, providing invaluable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully examined the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographical analysis. Finally, the report highlights the key players in the industry and their ongoing efforts to develop innovative solutions that meet the ever-growing demand for concrete fibres.

Major developments in the concrete fiber market

In March 2023, Sika AG announced the launch of a new line of concrete fibers for use in high-performance concrete applications. The new fibers are made of high-strength steel and are designed to improve the tensile strength, flexural strength and impact resistance of concrete.

In February 2023, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Nycon, a leading provider of concrete fibres. The acquisition will allow BASF to expand its portfolio of concrete fiber products and services and better meet the needs of its customers in the growing concrete fiber market.

Key Questions Answered in Concrete Fiber Market Report

Which specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their dominant position?

How do regional trends and patterns differ in the global market, and how might these differences shape the future growth of the market?

