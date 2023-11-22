Concerned about market volatility? Invest in these high-yield dividend stocks for consistent passive income

Although the stock market has been improving since last year’s decline, the market remains volatile due to persisting geopolitical tensions. The recent crisis in the Middle East has raised concerns about broader regional instability.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell modestly on Tuesday as investors halted their November rally as the weakening economy loomed. The National Retail Federation expects retail sales this holiday season to grow at the slowest pace in the last five years. Walmart Inc. CEO Doug McMillan predicts that the US economy will soon enter a deflationary period, in which prices of groceries and general merchandise will fall.

Since markets are expected to remain volatile, these blue-chip dividend stocks could be ideal investment bets.

Don’t miss:

johnson and johnson

johnson and johnson (NYSE:JNJ), one of the most popular healthcare merchandise vendors in the world, has delivered stable market performance over the past few years and is a reliable dividend-paying stock. Johnson & Johnson is often considered a defensive stock because it primarily sells consumer staple products around the world.

Johnson & Johnson is considered the Dividend King because it has increased its dividend payout for 60 consecutive years. To date, only 48 companies have achieved this feat. The company pays a $4.76 dividend annually, yielding an impressive 3.18%.

“With a deep focus on innovative therapies and medtech solutions, Johnson & Johnson is driving innovation in healthcare and is poised to deliver the medical breakthroughs of tomorrow,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson.

the story continues

Johnson & Johnson’s net sales in the third quarter of 2023 increased 6.8% year over year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 19.3% to $2.66 over the same period. Analysts expect the company’s EPS to rise 10.2% year over year to $2.26 in the current quarter.

The company’s strong financial position and dividend payments have made it popular among investors, especially in times of market turmoil. Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating on Johnson & Johnson stock with a price target of $215, indicating a potential upside of more than 45%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is the largest utility company globally, generating more solar and wind energy than any other enterprise in the world. It is one of the largest capital investors in infrastructure in the US and plans to invest approximately $85 billion to $95 billion by 2025.

A member of the Fortune 200, NextEra Energy is a Dividend Elite, as the company has increased its dividend payments for 25 consecutive years. The utility giant currently pays a $1.87 dividend annually, which is 3.26% at the current price.

The company plans to reduce its exposure to the oil and gas sector to focus on renewable energy. To that end, NextEra Energy is selling its gas pipelines in South Texas to Kinder Morgan Inc. for $1.82 billion. The company plans to use the proceeds to reduce its outstanding project-related debt.

This should increase NextEra Energy’s profit margins in the near term. The consensus EPS estimate of $3.40 for FY2024 suggests impressive 8.6% growth year over year.

Morgan Stanley also has a bullish outlook on NextEra Energy and has given an Overweight rating on the stock. The financial institution has set a price target of $79 on the stock, indicating a potential upside of more than 37%.

realty income

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are generally a popular choice among dividend investors, as they are required to distribute at least 90% of their total earnings to shareholders annually. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is one of the largest REITs in the US, operating approximately 13,250 real estate properties nationwide.

A member of the S&P 500 Index, Realty Income has an impressive dividend payout record, as it has increased its dividend payout 122 times since its public listing. The REIT currently pays a $3.07 dividend annually, which is 5.81% at the current price.

Realty Income is taking steps to increase its property stake. Last month, it agreed to acquire Spirit Realty Capital, a REIT specializing in single-tenant properties.

“We expect this transaction to deliver immediate and meaningful earnings accretion while increasing the diversification and depth of our high-quality real estate portfolio,” said Sumit Roy, Chairman and CEO of Realty Income.

Read further:

“The Secret Weapon of Active Investors” Supercharge your stock market game with the #1 “News and Everything Else” trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

This article Worried about market volatility? Invest in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Consistent Passive Income originally appeared on Benzinga.com

,

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Source: finance.yahoo.com