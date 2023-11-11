Concerned about job security, SpaceX employees asked to focus on jobs to save mankind

SpaceX is a rocket-manufacturing company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Leon Neel/Getty Images and Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX’s COO told employees to “focus on their jobs” when he raised workplace concerns in 2022.

The COO’s response came after an open letter accused the company of being dismissive of employees’ concerns.

A Reuters investigation found that at least 600 workers at Elon Musk’s company have been injured since 2014.

After raising workplace complaints in an open letter, SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell told employees in a 2022 email to “focus on your jobs and SpaceX’s mission – getting humanity to Mars as soon as possible,” Reuters reports. Move on”.

According to the report, Shotwell’s email was in response to an open letter written by SpaceX employees criticizing the company’s dismissive attitude toward employee concerns and inconsistent enforcement of discipline policies.

Nine employees were fired for raising complaints in the letter — and eight of them have since filed unfair labor practice complaints with the National Labor Relations Board.

A major area of ​​concern for company employees is the company’s security procedures.

A Reuters investigation found at least 600 SpaceX workers have been injured at its facilities across the US since 2014, noting that before 2021 and 2022, workplaces often did not submit the required data.

The findings showed that the average injury rate at SpaceX’s three facilities is far higher than the broader space industry, which had 0.8 injuries per 100 workers in 2022, according to the report. The average injury rate per 100 workers in 2022 at the Brownsville, Texas, site was 4.8, at Hawthorne, California, was 1.8, and at McGregor, Texas was 2.7.

According to the report, the injured included nine workers who suffered head injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and 17 workers whose hands or fingers were “crushed.”

Other issues at SpaceX facilities were also discussed in detail by current and former workers, including a former welder at the Brownsville site who told Reuters that workers took the stimulant Adderall without a prescription and that some people used bathrooms at the site. I will sleep.

Others said that workers who were tasked with welding rockets in tents worked in extreme temperatures of up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit and were given IV treatments to continue working if they suffered from the heat.

Musk’s relaxed attitude toward safety was also evident in his tours of the facilities, with four employees telling Reuters that Musk sometimes played with a novelty flamethrower that can shoot flames more than five feet And he preferred workers not to wear yellow clothes because of safety. His dislike for bright colors.

SpaceX’s mission “to get to Mars as soon as possible and save humanity permeates every part of the company,” Tom Molin, a former SpaceX engineer who was fired after complaining at the workplace, told Reuters.

“The company justifies bypassing anything that gets in the way of achieving that goal, including employee safety,” he said.

SpaceX did not respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside regular business hours.

