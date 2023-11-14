Concern over Williamsport finance office personnel costs raised at meeting

The Williamsport councilwoman, who serves as council vice chair, expressed concern in budget talks over the rising costs of operating a fully-staffed finance department, specifically operating in the second floor of the Trade and Transit I building.

Councilwoman Bonnie Katz asked Mayor Derek Slaughter to be mindful of rising expenses in personnel, which amount to $221,000 per year, not including part-time workers, while Slaughter responded by saying the council office should be fully staffed. Staffed with the kind of staff the city wants and needs. Attracting and retaining employees who were qualified and paying them salaries and benefits commensurate with the going rate in third-tier cities of similar size.

The discussion was not a skirmish, but rather an expression of concern from Katz and the mayor’s responses about the need to hire qualified individuals as requested by the council since he became mayor in 2020.

Katz noted how Tracy Rash, a finance consultant with Government Finance Solutions, was being paid $150 an hour and if she worked eight hours it would have been $1,200. Meanwhile, the city’s finance director, Heather Jacoby, is paid $95,000, while the remaining costs for two other full-time employees in the office amount to $221,000 in personnel costs on the payroll.

Additionally, Katz told Slaughter that if Jacoby was appointed as finance director, he should be more involved in the upcoming proposed budget.

Katz said, “It seemed as if Rash was taking over all of the budget up to this point.” When Jacoby was introduced to the council, Katz said he asked her specifically if she was going to make a budget. Katz prompted Slaughter to respond, “That doesn’t seem to be part of this budget.”

“That’s part of it,” he said, adding that obviously this is Heather’s first go-round but she and Tracy are working together on the proposed budget.

“He is actively involved,” he said. “She has been working side by side with Tracy on the entire process.”

Katz listened but continued to urge the mayor to be cautious about department spending.

“We have to be careful,” Katz said, adding that the combined office personnel budget is $221,000 and does not include part-time workers. He noted how the city was challenged with paying its bills and how the office was previously running with two employees and also managing River Valley Transit finances, which now has a separate economy.

“I’m concerned about how many people are working in the office right now,” he said.

Slaughter also noted how the third-party contractor is leaving Rash, and reiterated that it was the council that asked the administration to ensure that an office/department that was once severely understaffed was properly staffed. Be.

