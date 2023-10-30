New York, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global concentrated nitric acid market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than ~6.10% from 2023 to 2035. The market is expected to generate revenues of US$53 billion. by the end of 2035, up from revenues of ~$26 billion in 2022. The increasing production of plastics is likely to impact the market growth. For example, a total of approximately 389 million metric tons of plastic was produced globally in 2021. This represents a significant gain of approximately 3% compared to the previous year. As a result, the market for concentrated nitric acid is projected to grow as it is used in the production of plastics.

Many sectors, including food and beverages, consumer goods, automotive and electrical and electronics, are seeing growth in demand for plastics. Therefore, the market revenue is also estimated to increase with the increase in demand from these sectors. For example, about 84 million automobiles are projected to be manufactured globally in 2022, an increase of about 4% from 2021.

Increase in production of various synthetic fibers to boost growth of concentrated nitric acid market

Nearly 2 million metric tons of synthetic fiber was produced in India during fiscal year 2022. Its need is projected to increase due to consumers’ growing desire for materials that are affordable, long-lasting, easy to clean and maintain. The demand for garments and apparels has decreased due to changing fashion trends across the world. Therefore, the demand for concentrated nitric acid is also increasing. It is used in the synthesis of adipic acid, an important raw ingredient used to make nylon and other types of synthetic fibers as well as synthetic fibers including polyurethane foam.

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market: Regional Overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

Increasing construction of new roads to drive market demand in Asia Pacific region

concentrated nitric acid The Asia Pacific region is projected to generate the largest market share of approximately 38% during the forecast period. This growth of the market in this region is sure to be influenced by the increasing construction of roads. In the Asia-Pacific region, China has the highest road coverage with more than 50 lakh km in 2023 compared to other mentioned countries. India stood second with about 4 million km of roadways in 2023. This amount is expected to increase further. As a result, the market demand for concentrated nitric acid is also increasing in this region.

Growth in Urban Population to Influence Market Expansion in North America

North America is projected to garner the largest share of around 28% in the market for concentrated nitric acid in the coming years. This may be due to increasing urban population. For example, the urban population in North America was approximately 308,798,138 in 2022, an increase of about 0.76% from 2021. As a result, demand for electronics is also dominating the market share in this region.

Concentrated nitric acid, division by application

adipic acid

nitrobenzene

toluene diisocyanate

ammonium nitrate

The ammonium nitrate segment is set to generate the largest revenue of around 38% in the coming years. This segment is growing due to increasing production of ammonium nitrate. Ammonium nitrate production increased from approximately 40 million metric tons in 2009 to approximately 46 million metric tons in 2021.

Concentrated Nitric Acid, Partitioned by End-User

agricultural chemicals

explosive

automobile

electronics

The agrochemicals segment is projected to gain significant share over the projected period. The increasing amount of population is the major factor influencing the growth of this segment. The worldwide population was expected to exceed 8 billion on November 15, 2022. Therefore, this has created a need for quality food. This is the reason why the demand for agricultural chemicals is further increasing the market demand.

Some of the well-known industry leaders in the concentrated nitric acid market profiled by Research Nester are 3M, Yara, Nutrien Limited, BASF SE, Dow LNC, DuPont, Sika AG, CF Fertilizers UK, Innospec, Dorf Kettle. Chemicals., PMC Specialties Group, Clariant, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), and others.

Recent developments in the market

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (GNFC) has signed a contract with KBR, Inc. for the construction of a Concentrated Nitric Acid Plant (CNA) at Bharuch, Gujarat. Awarded a contract to Plinke GmbH, affiliated with. This factory will produce 98.5% concentrated nitric acid for the Indian market.

The nitric acid business of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL) has expanded with the announcement of the commercial launch of a new nitric acid production complex at Dahej, Gujarat. The complex has the capacity to produce 92 kilotonnes of concentrated nitric acid annually.

