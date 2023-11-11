Conan O’Brien draws ‘Starfield’ NPC for new Clueless Gamer segment

Starfield Conan

Last week we got a preview of Conan O’Brien doing the full Clueless Gamer spot for Starfield, and now, the whole thing has been released and it’s everything I hoped it would be.

This isn’t exactly the time to be a great Starfield plug, given that the game came out two months ago, but the real ad spot here is for the Samsung “gaming” TV he’s using. But who cares, we want to see the action, and as you can expect, it’s a great video:

The main thrust of things is Conan trying to seduce Sarah Morgan and failing repeatedly, at one point believing that she is infatuated with Franklin Roosevelt in one of the game’s most bizarre missions. Appears in one of the.

The skinny Starfield version of Conan, who is constantly running around in his underwear, goes to an “enhance” place to change his face and body to better attract Sarah, who doesn’t care.

After abandoning Sara, Conan finds and kills “Grandma,” the most innocent Starfield NPC in the entire game, which is the clip we saw last week, and by the end even he realizes that he did something terrible. Have done.

Conan is particularly adept at shooting, dying repeatedly during the “Protect Sam Coe’s Ex-Wife” mission, although you know, being naked doesn’t really help.

One of Conan’s triumphs is finally finding love with Sam Coe. Someone has made it to the point in the game where you can confess your love to Sam, who of course responds and talks a lot about what he plans to do with you later. Does. To celebrate, Conan jumps around Akila professing his love and then proceeds to terrorize the town, after accidentally shooting someone.

Sam Coe actor Elias Toufexis shared the clip, expressing his excitement that Conan had fallen in love with his character in the segment.

Anyway, of course it was amazing, and there are a lot of games this year that I think would make great Clueless Gamer segments, I hope we see a lot more. For example, imagine Conan looking at the romantic complexities and madness of Baldur’s Gate 3. Show him the bear scene. Show him the bear scene.

But yes, enjoy the video and remind yourself that Conan is the best as ever.

