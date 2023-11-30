company logo

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is estimated at US$ 2 billion in the year 2022, with the revised size projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the analysis period 2022-2030. .

The role of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) is extremely important in the study of oil-in-water emulsion and aerosol dispersion risk reduction. CFD technology has evolved significantly and plays an important role in the simulation and analysis of fluid flow and heat transfer in various applications.

CFD involves several steps, starting with defining the problem, followed by modeling and discretization of the governing equations. Major CFD applications span a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, environmental engineering and others.

Cloud-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 9.4% and reach US$2.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in the on-premise segment is estimated to be 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In the global market, CFDs are poised for growth, especially in developing economies. Competition in the CFD sector is intense, with major players and startups competing for market share. Competitive market presence ranges from strong to niche players, reflecting the diversity of strategies employed by companies operating in the CFD sector.

The US market is estimated at $644.1 million, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market in the US is estimated to be worth US$644.1 million by 2022. The estimated market size is estimated to reach US$ 439.6 million by the year 2030 following China, the world’s second largest economy, at a CAGR of Rs. 9.1% over the analysis period of 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 7.5% and 7.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5%.

What’s new?

Special discussion on global economic environment and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitive percentage market shares

Market presence analysis in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update

Access to digital archives and trademark research platform

One year complimentary updates

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers through interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 369 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $2 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $3.8 billion compound annual growth rate 8.4% Area covered global

Market Trends and Drivers

CFD: an integral part of engineering analysis and design

The numerous benefits of CFDs provide opportunities for growth

Important role of CFD in design and development processes

Increasing role of CFD in critical aircraft systems and components to drive fuel adoption in the aerospace and defense industry

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline revenues: commercial airline revenue growth (in%) for 2010-2020

Performance of global airlines by region: 2020 vs. 2019

Automotive industry will drive demand for CFD solutions

World automobile production in million units: 2008-2022

Growing EV sales will present opportunities for the CFD market

CFD aims to address key challenges in EVs

Global EV stock for 2015, 2018 and 2021 (in thousand units)

The shift towards cloud-based CFDs has emerged as a notable trend

Cloud-based CFD offers many benefits for bioreactors

Introducing Innovative Technologies to the Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Fueling Development

Notable Trends in Computational Fluid Dynamics Field

The rise in cloud services and the resulting growth in data centers has boosted the demand for CFD for thermal modeling purposes.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market for the years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 (in US$ Billion)

Accuracy of data center CFD models: a major concern

Outsourcing of manufacturing activities in emerging countries boosts demand for CFD solutions

The role of CFD in optimizing cleanroom design for the pharma and biopharma industry

Global Cleanroom Technologies Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Promising and emerging clinical applications of CFD analysis in ophthalmology

CFD modeling and simulation for hydrofracking reactors and crude oil pipelines

CFD solutions find use in all aspects of the oil and gas industry

Usefulness of Computational Fluid Dynamics Simulation Programs

Effect of heat capacity and density on pipe distance

CFD analysis helps power plants achieve higher efficiency levels

CFD will revolutionize the water industry

GPU acceleration is driving the CFD revolution

CAD-Embedded CFDs: Providing Value to Clients

The use of CFD simulation in the design and control of ventilation systems faces difficulties.

Accuracy and fidelity: two major hurdles for CFD of APP Flow

Open source CFD software: a major threat to the CFD market

