DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The latest employment data shows hiring continues to increase among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the technology services and software development sector, according to analysis from CompTIA. Nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Total tech sector employment was essentially unchanged from the previous month, according to CompTIA’s analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). #JobsReport The data shows.1 The employment base in the technology sector is approximately 5.6 million employees spanning technology infrastructure, telecommunications, software and services.

Companies in the technology services and software development sector added an estimated 2,900 new hires this month. This sector of the industry has recorded employment growth in nine out of 11 months this year. 99.9% of all companies in the technical services and software development sector are classified as SMBs. Their share of employment in the technical services and software sector is 84%.2 There have been seven months of positive results for cloud infrastructure and related positions.

Tech occupations fell by 210,000 across the economy last month.3 The unemployment rate for tech occupations fell to 1.7%, less than half the national unemployment rate (3.5%).

“With employers increasing their intent to hire AI talent, job posting data is finally catching up to the hype,” said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. “As an enabling technology, companies hiring for AI skills essentially need to foster adjacency in areas such as data infrastructure, cybersecurity and business process automation.”

Employer hiring activity, as measured by job postings for technical positions, totaled 155,621 for the month. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related jobs accounted for 12% of the total of more than 18,000 postings. This is the first time that AI positions have crossed the 10% threshold. Positions in emerging technologies or jobs that require emerging technical skills accounted for 26% of technical job postings last month.

The states with the highest postings of tech jobs were California (15,193), Texas (14,403) and Virginia (10,103). Washington, New York, Dallas and Chicago led the metropolitan markets. Professional, scientific and technical services, administrative and support, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and information were the most active industry sectors.

