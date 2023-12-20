mental insight

The compression wear and shapewear market size is projected to grow from US$5.63 billion in 2022 to US$10.27 billion in 10 years, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The market is expected to witness a positive growth rate due to the increasing health awareness among the population. The existence of major local and international firms in the sportswear sector contributes to the overall market share.

NEWARK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights forecasts the global compression wear and shapewear market to grow from US$5.63 billion in 2022 to US$10.27 billion by 2032. The manufacturing and sale of medical-grade compression wear are subject to regulatory oversight to ensure product safety and efficacy. The raw materials must meet specific criteria relating to fabric/textile, material composition, laboratory requirements and quality control procedures, which are established by regulatory agencies in various sectors. Compliance with these standards is required for manufacturers wishing to mark their products for medical use. Additionally, quality standards such as ISO certification play an important role in assuring consumers and healthcare professionals about the reliability and performance of medical devices. Products that adhere to recognized quality standards are more likely to gain trust among the health care community and end users.

Compression wear and shapewear market highlights

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global compression wear and shapewear market. The Asia-Pacific region will expand significantly. The competitive market is growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific region due to factors such as growing middle class, increasing urbanization and increasing interest in sports and fitness. The region’s major economies—South Korea, Japan, and China—contribute significantly to the market share. Sportswear companies around the world and locally compete to meet a wide range of customer demands. Asia Pacific’s shapewear market is distinguished by a blend of changing fashion trends and traditional tastes. Many cultures of the world influence people’s attitudes regarding size and body image. Shapewear market dynamics are influenced by the cultural focus on manners and traditional attire in countries such as South Korea and China.

The shapewear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The product type segment includes optional compression garments and shapewear. The shapewear segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Perhaps more than any other product category, social media influencers and celebrity endorsers greatly influence the shapewear industry. Influencers and celebrities use their platform to share personal stories, support celebrities, and encourage body positivity. Influencer marketing plays a major role in influencing consumer choice and increasing market share.

Male is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The gender section is divided into male and female. The male segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on athletics and fitness impacts market share among undernourished consumers. Men’s compression gear meets the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts by providing clothing that improves routine performance, accelerates muscle recovery, and supports joints. Major sportswear companies, who understand the need for practical and performance-driven men’s clothing, hold a major share of the market in this category. The growing market share of men’s compression wear and shapewear can be attributed to rising beauty standards and increasing awareness towards personal wellness.

The offline sales segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The distribution channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. The online sales segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The retail environment for consumption has changed due to the rapid expansion of online sales, driven by e-commerce platforms. The online sales channel offers a wide range of products that are easily accessible and convenient, which plays a major role in initiating brand sharing. E-commerce sites serve a worldwide customer base that is not limited by geography and offers a wide range of options. The advantage of e-commerce platforms is that they offer a large selection of goods for small or large buyers and can accommodate a wide range of customs professionals. The online shopping platform is intentionally inclusive, offering customers of any gender a seamless and easy way to browse and purchase shapewear and clothing.

recent developments:

• In October 2021: US-based Blackstone Group bought Spanx Inc. for US$1.2 billion. Through this acquisition, Spanx can expand its reach worldwide, accelerate its rapid digital transformation, establish a stronger online presence in the e-commerce channel, and a broader range of consumer categories. It can further its commitment to create state-of-the-art products for. An American-based business called Spanx Inc. produces leggings and shaping briefs.

market dynamics

Driver: The growing trend towards personalization

As economies expand around the world and disposable incomes increase, consumers are increasingly inclined to spend money on high-end fashion and manufacturing equipment. Expanding consumer access to premium materials, state-of-the-art features and designer partnerships drives the growth of the industry. This economic environment also increases demand for high-end, specialist products. The custom clothing and shapewear market is also moving toward more customized and personalized items. Brands offer customized solutions, allowing customers to select styles, commission labels and even size technology. This focus on personalization meets each customer’s needs and increases their overall satisfaction. This factor is promoting the growth and development of the market.

Restrictions: Availability of counterfeit products

Counterfeit products have become a significant concern for the manufacturing apparel and shapewear market, posing a threat to consumers and local manufacturers. The prevalence of substandard imitations reduces consumer trust in established brands and compromises the integrity of the brand as a whole. This issue has far-reaching implications, affecting the financial well-being of legitimate businesses and the health and safety of consumers who may unknowingly purchase counterfeit products. One of the most significant effects of counterfeit products on consumer perception and perception of size is the erosion of consumer trust. When substandard imitations flood the market, it can be challenging for consumers to differentiate between genuine products and counterfeits. As a result, they may be wary of purchasing cosmetics and shapewear, out of fear that they may accidentally receive a counterfeit product. This lack of trust may lead to a decline in sales of local manufacturers as consumers avoid purchasing these products.

Opportunity: Increasing sales on e-commerce platforms

The expansion of e-commerce platforms has significantly expanded the reach of competition and shaped brands. Consumers now have access to a wide range of products from global manufacturers, and online shopping provides a convenient option for purchasing exclusive goods. The ease of comparison, reviews and a wide range of options contribute to the growing popularity of e-commerce in the construction and shapewear market. E-commerce platforms have revolutionized the way consumers access, buy and purchase products. Earlier, consumers were limited to local stores or a few available brands. However, with the advent of e-commerce, individuals can now access a wide variety of clothing and shapewear products from global manufacturers. This expansion of research has allowed consumers to explore different brands, styles, and functionalities that were not previously available to them.

Some of the major players operating in the compression wear and shapewear market are:

• 2XU Pty Ltd.

• Adidas AG

• Ann Cherry

• Design Veronique

• EC3D Orthopedic

• Global Intimates LLC

• Hanesbrands Inc.

• Honeylove Sculptwear Inc.

• Jockey International Inc.

• Nike Inc.

• Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd.

• puma se

• PVH Corp.

• Skims Body Inc.

• Spanx LLC

Major segments covered in the market:

By product type:

• Compression wear

• Shapewear

According to gender:

• Male

• Woman

By distribution channel:

• online sales

• Offline sales

by region

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical market insights. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

