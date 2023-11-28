Compliance with debt limit in 2024

As home prices continue to rise, an increasing number of Americans are getting a crash course in loan limits, the number that separates the most common loan types from jumbo loans. These limits vary from year to year and by geographic region.

What is the conforming loan limit?

The conforming loan limit is set each year by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). If a mortgage falls under the conforming loan amount and meets other criteria, it is eligible for purchase by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy the majority of home loans in the US and sell them to investors in the secondary market.

Mortgages that exceed the conforming limit are considered jumbo loans, and cannot be purchased by Fannie and Freddie.

For most of the US, the difference between a conforming loan and a jumbo mortgage in 2024 is $766,550. This is an increase of about 6 percent over the 2023 limit of $726,200.

In expensive housing markets – most of California, all of New York City, the District of Columbia, and the entire states of Alaska and Hawaii – the limit is $1,149,825, up from $1,089,300 in 2023.

Some markets fall in between. In Boulder County, Colorado, the 2024 limit for conforming loans is $856,750. In Monroe County, Florida, home to Keys, the limit is $929,200. In the Nashville, Tennessee, market, it’s $943,000.

How do conforming loan limits work?

mortgage

Increasing loan limits allow a broader group of borrowers to qualify for loans backed by Fannie and Freddie.

Conforming loan limit increases are based on the FHFA House Price Index. As home prices rise, so do the limits.

If you borrow less than the conforming loan limit, you have a conforming loan.

If you need more than that amount, your next option is a jumbo loan. Since the market for jumbo loans is smaller than the market for conforming loans, you may need to shop around a little more to find a mortgage. Compared to conforming loans, jumbo loans require a higher credit score and down payment.

What to consider before borrowing more than the conforming loan limit?

With a jumbo loan you’ll have more purchasing power than a conforming loan, but you’ll pay more in interest because your balance is larger. Recently, jumbo mortgage rates have been slightly lower than conforming mortgage rates.

To qualify for a jumbo loan, you’ll need a higher credit score – and possibly a higher income or more assets – than a conforming loan. While some lenders allow credit scores as low as 660 on jumbo loans, most look for 700 or higher. For traditional conforming loans, the minimum credit score is 620.

FAQs on Conforming Loans

What is a conforming loan? A conforming loan refers to a type of mortgage that conforms to criteria set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). These include criteria like credit score, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, and loan limit.

What is the difference between conforming and non-conforming loans? Simply put, conforming loans conform or fit the criteria set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Non-conforming loans do not meet these requirements. As a result, conforming loans can be sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but non-conforming loans cannot.

