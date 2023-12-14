Complaints about vehicle financing reach five-year high – report

Complaints about vehicle financing have reached their highest level in five years, according to new figures released today.

The Financial Ombudsman Service also said vehicle-related complaints comprised a quarter of all cases received during the second quarter of this financial year – July 1 to September 30.

The rising complaint levels were in two different areas for the vehicles.

On the consumer credit side, the dispute resolution body received 4,622 complaints about hire purchase and 1,569 complaints about conditional sales, which are similar to hire purchase.

Meanwhile, there were 4,036 complaints about car/motorcycle insurance, the highest level of complaints the ombudsman has received for all three individual products in more than five years, the service said.

And although car finance agreements and traditional car/motorcycle insurance covered the majority of claims, there were also some smaller categories of vehicle related complaints, including motor warranties, insurance for roadside assistance, as well as caravans and commercial vehicles.

Overall, the ombudsman received 76,827 inquiries and 46,716 new complaints regarding financial products and services during the second quarter.

This was an increase on the number of complaints received in the same quarter last year – from 38,470 new complaints.

Complaints related to motor vehicles accounted for 25% of all cases in the quarter – up seven percentage points from 18% in the same period last year.

The top five products and services complained about, with data from last year’s second quarter, are included in parentheses:

Current Account – 7,880 (5,945) Hire Purchase (Motor) – 4,622 (2,149) Credit Card – 4,505 (3,386) Car/Motorcycle Insurance – 4,036 (2,729) Conditional Sales (Motor) – 1,569 (384)

Abbey Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: ‘Many people rely on their cars, so it is worrying to see such a significant increase in vehicle-related complaints.

‘Buying a vehicle can be expensive and stressful, and now we’re also hearing from people who are worried about whether they can afford to pay off their finance deals.

‘What is clear is that whatever the issue, companies need to ensure they are dealing with customers transparently and fairly.’

The complaints data also revealed that many car finance agreement claims were being submitted by professional representatives.

Overall, they accounted for more than 90% of cases related to ineffective or irresponsible lending and 70% of complaints regarding fees, charges and commissions.

The support rate for these motor finance complaints brought by professional representatives was only 8%, compared to a 42% support rate when the same category of cases were brought directly by consumers.

Deputy Chief Ombudsman, James Dippel-Johnstone, said: ‘While professional representatives can play an important role in resolving financial disputes, we are seeing far too many speculative and poorly evidenced complaints.

‘Most motor finance complaints are now brought by professional representatives.

‘We are seeing a mix of both good and bad practice, but with an endorsement rate of only 8%, it is clear that some representatives could do more to learn from our established approach about which cases are likely to merit. and can advise their customers accordingly. ,

‘It is also important to remind consumers that they do not need to use a professional representative as our service is free, independent and easy to use.’

