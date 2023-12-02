It’s the world’s best-selling compilation album and celebrated its 40th anniversary this week…

The UK’s Now That’s What I Call music series was launched on 28 November 1983. Since then, compilations have served as a musical snapshot of passing eras, reflecting every musical trend from the early days of hip-hop to indie rock Britpop. The early ’00s and current boom of K-pop.

And Peter Andre.

In the pre-Spotify and playlist era, compilations were essential for discovering the latest tunes and trends as well as new acts.

There have been 116 installments so far, with the last installment released in November, starring Sam Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, doja catand latest rolling Stones alone.

something for everyone. Always.

And in case you were wondering, the artist who has appeared most often on the Now compilation is Robbie Williams – 38 spots, including both his solo songs and those from his Take That days.

The albums are still performing strongly in the UK, and only the US has continued to release them since 1998.

New Zealand provided a strong start to NOW compilations (1985 – 2020), followed by bolder efforts from Australia (1987 – 2019), Canada (1988 – 2017) and Japan (1988 – 2014). Denmark and Finland did OK (1999 – 2009 and 2003 – 2013 respectively), Italy managed for 14 years Now – All Hits (2000 – 2014) and France only had its version from 2002 to 2006. Now! hit reference,

Everyone has their favorite Now album, and I still remember buying their first album on audio cassette in August 1996: Now 34.

To this day, it remains not only my most treasured NOW collection, but also the one to beat when it comes to music collections.

I know every song by heart – a sad badge of honor that I wear with pride. It’s a Proustian madeleine that reminds me of happier, simpler times. Diana eventually divorced Charles; fargo And Independence Day were in theatres; Friend And x files He was full of enthusiasm and anger; Chicago Bulls The NBA champion was crowned; A strange site called eBay had just appeared; Dolly the sheep was cloned – which gave me hope that Gillian Anderson might one day copy and accept me as her true love; “Booyah!” It was acceptable (and even nice) to say; And unbeknownst to the world, one of its finest actresses had recently started her oxygen habit.

Florence Pugh, in case you were wondering.

What a time to live.

But back to the music.

Let me take you on the sonic highway of 90s eargasm.

We start with – how else? – With the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’, which propelled the band to global stardom and led the teen pop boom of the late 1990s.

The aforementioned Robbie Williams gives us ‘Freedom’ next, followed by Peter Andre and the Bubbler Ranks’ successful single ‘Mysterious Girl’. This is followed by an indie rock section, including Dodgy’s ‘Good Enough’ and the oft-overlooked Ocean Color Scene’s brilliant ‘The Day We Caught The Train’.

Soundtrack time, with the ‘Theme from Mission: Impossible’ by U2 members Larry Mullen Jr. and Adam Clayton (as we were the only ones on it) Chapter 1 in the Tom Cruise-led series in 1996), and this song became famous trainspotting – ‘Born Slippy’ by Underworld.

By the way, this is all done from memory.

How influential Now 34 was and still is.

The style tour continues. Then there are the dance tunes, JX’s ‘There’s Nothing I Don’t Do’; Gina G’s incomparable ‘Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit’ (the sexual context of which was a complete mystery to me at the time); Pianoman’s ‘Blurred’ – which heavily sampled Blur’s ‘Girls & Boys’; And ending the dancefloor section with Lewis’s ‘Naked’ (the esoteric implication of which I fully understood when the compilation was released).

Hip-hop follows, with Mark Morrison (‘Return of the Mac’) and 2Pac (“California Love”), while some international trendsetters were satisfied with Los del Mar’s “Macarena”.

However, let’s not mince words. A woman named Macarena cheats on her military boyfriend with two of his comrades while he is deployed. And you expect me to dance?? I did not support this behavior at the time and would not support it now.

That minor misstep aside, Electro Persuasion opens with a triple-tap of Wink’s ‘Higher State of Consciousness’, Todd Terry’s superb ‘Keep On Jumpin’ and Robert Miles’ ‘Children’ – which is the Sounds like X. Files theme compared to the actual The X-Files theme.

And that’s just side one.

The second continued – this time in no particular order – with Oasis (‘Wonderwall’), Bon Jovi (‘Hey God’), Blur (‘Charmless Man’), Suede (‘Trash’), Joan Osborne (‘One’ With the hits ‘Off Us’), Tina Turner (‘On Silent Wings’), OMC and OMD’s confusing back-to-back anthems ‘How Bizarre’ and ‘Walking On The Milky Way’. I confuse the two bands to this day, not only because of their names but because of this shockingly cheeky track order.

The last three songs delivered the perfect message: ‘Female of the Species’ by Space; The cast of forgotten indie darlings and their hit ‘Walkaway’; And finally, some boyband ideas from Boyzone (‘Coming Home Now’), just keeping in mind the loop we started with the girls on side one.

From 1996 to 2023, now 34 has been with me everywhere – parties, road trips, holidays, exam revision, going to work…

I treasure the AC version, it was later published in a CD version, and you can bet that if they ever release a vinyl pressing, I’ll be the first to get a third copy.

Dear Reader, I strongly urge you to check out the eclectic joys of NOW 34 – and NOW compilations in general.

spotify This is probably your best bet, before you marvel at its greatness and decide that a physical copy of this monument of 1996 music is nothing less than a necessity.

And share with us which is your favorite NOW collection.

Glad to hear.

And no, Macarena, you and your mesmerizing dance moves still don’t forgive a big deal.

