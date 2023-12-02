Competition will make obesity drugs successful

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Weight loss therapies Wegovy and Zepbound have a cost problem, and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen is here for that. In an interview with the Financial Times, he proposed spreading reimbursements over time if the medication proves to be successful. There’s some practical grounding in that solution, but the path of other similar drugs suggests that a competitive market is a better way to make it successful.

Over 40% of U.S. adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drugs including Novo’s Wegovy show compelling evidence of helping prevent costly and pervasive illness, like cardiovascular and kidney disease, and trials are in progress against other common ills. Snag is, the drugs cost several thousand dollars per patient annually, even after discounts.

Insurers and governments are resistant to covering the cost. North Carolina decided last month not to cover new prescriptions for state employees. Various employers are trying to limit spending through eligibility restrictions.

Medicare, which covers 66 million seniors, can’t pay for weight loss drugs under current law. A proposed bill could change this, but expense may limit lawmaker support. If just 10% of overweight people are prescribed the drug, that would cost the program $27 billion, according to a paper in The New England Journal of Medicine.

While it makes more sense for insurers or governments to pay over time if the drugs benefits last, schemes like the one that Jørgensen suggests can only do so much. Employers may be reluctant to cover workers today if they switch jobs within a few years, which has been the trend in the United States. Exercise plans aren’t as effective as the drugs, but they are far cheaper, so they may remain the first choice for governments.

Still, long-term benefits to the drug suggests there should be broad support. Other similar medications show that eventually the public recognizes this, and populates the market with suppliers and users. It took decades for insurers and governments to cover contraception. Now about two-thirds of U.S. women use it, according to the nonprofit KFF.

A shortcut might be to increase competition, whereby naturally lowering costs, while the observed benefits pile up. Numerous drugmakers are trying to make their own versions of these drugs. Some will fail, like Pfizer’s (PFE.N)attempt at a twice a day pill, but others will succeed, lowering prices. That would bring earlier adoption by both insurers and governments. And it would more rapidly bring about both medical and economic benefits.

Novo Nordisk chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said the Danish company would be flexible on pricing schemes for Wegovy, its weight loss drug, “to make it possible to adopt medicines upfront, see the benefits and pay down the road,” in an interview with the Financial Times on Nov. 26.

