GATINEAU, QC, November 29, 2023 /CNW/ – The Competition Bureau announced today that it has entered into a consent agreement with the Northwest Territories Association of Realtors (NWTAR) to address concerns with its membership practices in the real estate sector. .

The Bureau’s investigation found that NWTAR engaged in anti-competitive conduct by denying membership to those seeking to compete remotely with existing members of the association.

The Bureau concluded that NWTAR’s conduct was contrary to the abuse of dominance provisions of the Competition Act.

Denying membership based on differing business models creates barriers to new forms of competition, particularly services that offer consumers additional options and fee structures that differ from traditional full-service real estate brokerage services. Are there.

NWTAR cooperated with the Bureau’s investigation and signed a settlement to resolve its competition concerns. NWTAR also granted membership to a firm that wanted to compete with existing members of NWTAR.

As part of this agreement, NWTAR will accept members by adhering to the terms and conditions listed on its website and will ensure non-discriminatory access to the market for any future competitors.

The full agreement is available on the Competition Tribunal’s website.

The Bureau encourages any person or business suspected of engaging in anti-competitive activities to file a complaint.

quick Facts

NWTAR is a trade association representing real estate agents and salespeople in the Northwest Territories. The association provides tools and services to its members, including professional development sessions, networking opportunities and access to the multiple listing service.

The Multiple Listing Service is used by members as part of their brokerage services and is not accessible to the public.

Abuse of dominance occurs when a dominant business (or group of businesses) engages in activity that prevents or substantially reduces competition in the market.

Consent agreements generally contain remedial measures that the Commissioner has determined are appropriate to address the effects of conduct that constitutes abuse of dominance or violates other provisions of the Competition Act.

A consent agreement once registered with the Competition Tribunal has the same force and effect as a court order.

related product

Affiliate Links

Contact

For general inquiries please contact:

www.competitionbureau.gc.ca

Inquiries/Complaints

Stay Connected:

Twitter , Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | email distribution list

Search related information by keyword: Real Estate | Real Estate Industry Competition Bureau Canada Canada | Trade and Industry General public News Release | Honorable. François-Philippe Champagne

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition leads to lower prices and innovation, promoting economic growth.

Source Competition Bureau

Decision

View original content:

Source