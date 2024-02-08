The Competition Bureau is investigating the use of restrictive real estate clauses in the Canadian grocery sector.

Deputy Commissioner Anthony Durocher told the House of Commons committee studying food prices that these measures, often called “asset controls”, can be a major barrier to entry and expansion in the Canadian market.

“We are actively conducting enforcement investigations into the grocery sector related to the use of asset controls,” Durocher told lawmakers Thursday.

The Competition Bureau confirmed the investigation via email, noting that there are no findings of wrongdoing at this time.

In the bureau’s June 2023 report on competition in the grocery sector, it described property controls as clauses added to a lease or deed that limit how real estate can be used by competitors.

This may include limiting the types of stores that can open in a mall, or limiting the types of stores that are allowed to open at that location after a tenant leaves the property.

For example, if a grocery store is moving to a nearby location, an asset control clause may prevent a competitor from entering the old store. That rival could also be a grocer or a more specialized business like a bakery.

This clause may also restrict other shops from selling the same product.

“The effect of this is that they could ultimately make it harder for a competitor to get into the same space,” Associate Deputy Commissioner Bradley Callaghan told the committee meeting.

“It could be the same commercial mall, but it could also cover a broader geographic area.”

The bureau’s report recommended that governments limit the use of clauses in this sector, saying they make it harder for new supermarkets to open, and could curb competition.

Durocher said recent amendments to the Competition Act have given the bureau more tools to protect and promote competition, particularly through Bill C-56, which became law in December.

“The Bureau is committed to using the new tools made available through these amendments wherever necessary to protect competition,” Durocher said.

“We are excited to see that the bureau is already looking to use its new powers,” Audrey Champoux, a spokeswoman for Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, said in an email.

“Canadians expect this and we’re pleased to see they are acting quickly.”

Keldon Bester, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project, welcomed the bureau’s announcement of the investigation.

“I’m pleased to see the bureau progressing rapidly,” he said.

A key amendment to C-56 broadens the scope of agreements the bureau can look at, Bester said.

Previously, the Competition Act contained provisions against competitors entering into agreements that could prevent or reduce competition in the market. Now, those provisions include agreements that aren’t just between two competitors — such as an agreement between a grocery store and its landlord, Bester explained.

Asset control also makes it more attractive for companies to consolidate as a way to expand, Bester said.

“If prime real estate is wrapped up in these types of agreements, if a company wants to expand, they are incentivized to buy up and reduce competition,” he said.

Michael Osborne, chair of the Canadian competition practice at law firm Cozen O’Connor, said it would be difficult for the bureau to prove that such clauses are being used on a widespread basis, and that their widespread use is harming competition.

“This case is not easy to make, nor should it be,” he said.

“The Competition Bureau will still have to prove that, overall, it causes a substantial lessening or prevention of competition.”

Durocher told MPs that asset controls could pose a barrier to independent grocery stores and chains looking to expand, as well as foreign players entering the Canadian market.

“That’s why one of our recommendations in the report, and this is something that many other countries have done, is to consider limiting their use in the grocery sector or banning them altogether, because they compete. could be harmful,” he said. Said.

Champagne recently said he is trying to attract foreign grocers to enter Canada as a way to boost competition.

If the bureau finds that asset control agreements are limiting competition in Canadian grocery, it could make its findings public and communicate that these types of agreements are “no longer acceptable,” Bester said. And if Bill C-59’s further amendments to the act are passed, he said, it would also have the power to impose fines on such agreements.

But it would also be good for governments to enforce laws prohibiting such agreements, Bester said.

“What we really need to do on a broader level in Canada is establish what is the general standard of business,” he said.

“By doing this – and you are required by law to do this – we can actually get more competition from existing players.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com