Comparison between Chainlink, Polkadot and Pulix as DeFi heats up

The popularity of meme coins has declined in recent months. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has gained rapid growth. The three DeFi coins to pay attention to in this space are Polkadot, Chainlink, and Pulix.

Polkadot (DOT) Rallies

The DeFi sector has seen a significant improvement with tokens like Polkadot entering the green zone. Information from CoinMarketCap shows that the token is trading in the $7 region. The Polkadot coin had jumped 21.7% during the past week.

The DOT token traded as high as $7.59, rising from $5.43 in early December, but has since recovered. Furthermore, the price of Polkadot has increased by 35.2% in the last 30 days. However, it faced resistance at the $7.90 level.

This could be a sign of profit taking by short-term traders. The coin must first overcome the $7.36 barrier to start increasing in value. Clearing this resistance would pave the way for DOT to reach $7.90.

Chainlink (LINK) price increased

Chainlink (LINK) has joined the DeFi market in its latest price rise trend. Per Coinmarketcap, Chainlink rose from $14.06 to a 7-day peak of $17.25. While Chainlink price has only increased by 1% on the weekly charts, it has increased by 1,01% over the past two months. LINK has since corrected to around $14.50.

One possible explanation for Chainlink’s rising price could be its recent integration with zkSync Era. zkEVM Ethereum L2 scaling solution, zkSync, has teamed up with Chainlink SCALE.

The partnership aims to make it easier to build scalable, secure, and feature-rich decentralized apps (DApps). If the bullish trend continues, Chainlink price could reach $20.

Pulix (PLX) Outlook

Pulix (PLX) has emerged as one of the more interesting DeFi coins leading the latest price rally. It is the native token of one of the more highly anticipated trading platforms. This will provide faster transactions, lower fees and more security. This project aims to tackle a major challenge in DeFi.

One problem addressed by the exchange is the issue of low liquidity, which has hampered the growth of decentralized exchanges. Pulix has taken a unique approach to solve this problem. This strategy takes advantage of both centralized and decentralized exchanges and creates a hybrid exchange. As such, Pulix has developed a single platform that offers higher speed, scalability, and security along with better liquidity.

Additionally, Pulix has also added global assets trading to its platform. Additionally, it will also provide users with a comprehensive trading experience. As a result, this could attract more users to the DeFi market.

As the first exchange of its kind, it enables token holders to benefit from the daily earnings of the platform. Furthermore, users can secure a steady passive income by providing liquidity and depositing their coins to automated market makers.

Pulix, Polkadot, and Chainlink are among the more interesting DeFi coins worth watching. Unlike meme coins, these tokens have utility. For example, Pulix tokens are used to place bets, earn rewards, access certain features, etc. PLX is now selling for $0.042 per token.

source: cryptopotato.com