Compare vs Objective in Financial Planning: Forget the Joneses

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to fall into the trap of comparing ourselves to others, especially when it comes to our finances. Social media, advertising, and even our social circles bombard us with images of success and wealth. As a financial advisor, I have seen firsthand the damaging effects of this comparison game on individuals’ financial well-being.

In this article, we’ll explore why it’s important to shift our focus from comparison to objective. While we may find ourselves comparing our journey to others, we should instead adopt a purpose-driven approach to financial planning. I’ll also provide actionable steps to help you prioritize your unique financial journey.

Disadvantages of the comparison game

It’s human nature to look at others and wonder how we measure up. It’s never a good idea to pay too much attention to what someone else has or what they are doing. We look at our friends’ new cars, exotic vacations, and seemingly effortless financial success, and we can’t help but feel a sense of envy. However, this habit of constantly comparing yourself to others can be destructive, leading to financial and mental turmoil. Avoidable pitfalls:

1. Buying under illusion

First and foremost, it’s important to recognize that what we see about the financial lives of others is often just the tip of the iceberg. Social media and public display of wealth do not reveal the full picture. Behind closed doors, people may be struggling with debt, financial stress or personal challenges that are not visible to the outside world. Comparing yourself to an illusion can create unnecessary anxiety and resentment.

2. Ignoring your unique financial story

Conventional wisdom in finance often emphasizes numbers and benchmarks. While these metrics are essential, they can neglect the most important aspect of your financial journey: your unique story and aspirations.

Every person has different goals, values, and circumstances. By constantly comparing ourselves to others, we risk forgetting what really matters to us. As financial advisor and author Carl Richards says, “Personal finance is more personal than finance.”

3. Ignoring Theodore Roosevelt’s Wisdom

Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” There is timeless wisdom in these words, reminding us that comparing ourselves to others takes away the joy that can be found in our own financial journey. Instead of trying to replicate someone else’s success, we should focus on creating a path to financial success that is uniquely ours.

Taking a purpose-driven approach to financial planning

Now that we understand the pitfalls of the comparison game, let’s take five steps to shift your focus from others to yourself when it comes to financial planning.

1. Define your financial goals

Start by setting clear and specific financial goals that are consistent with your values ​​and aspirations. What do you want to achieve? Whether it’s buying a home, retiring comfortably, or paying off debt, your goals should reflect what really matters to you.

2. Create a personalized financial plan

Work with a financial advisor to create a personalized financial plan tailored to your unique goals and circumstances. Your plan should outline a roadmap for achieving your objectives and address potential challenges along the way.

3. Be informed, not obsessed

It’s important to stay informed about financial matters, but don’t pay attention to others’ every financial move. Instead of comparing your investment portfolio to a friend’s investment portfolio, focus on the long-term strategy outlined in your financial plan. Review your plan with your advisor periodically to make sure it remains aligned with your goals.

4. Practice gratitude

Express gratitude for what you have achieved in your financial journey. Take time to appreciate your progress, no matter how small it seems. Gratitude can help you find satisfaction in your financial life and reduce the urge to constantly compare yourself to others.

5. Avoid impulsive decisions

Avoid making impulsive financial decisions based on what others are doing. Just because someone you know is investing in a trendy stock or following a particular investment strategy doesn’t mean it’s right for you. Stick to your well-thought-out plan and consult your advisor before taking important financial steps.

Conclusion: Your Journey, Your Success

In the world of financial planning, it is time to shift our focus from comparison to purpose. Your financial journey is unique, and your success should be measured based on your own goals and values, not someone else’s goals and values.

People who constantly compare themselves with others focus only on numbers. Yes, I’m a financial advisor, and sure I care about numbers, but we know that financial planning is only partly a numbers game. More importantly, planning for your future should be about determining your story – one that is undoubtedly unique and using that to develop a financial plan that is right for you and your family.

By taking a purpose-driven approach, setting clear goals, and working with an advisor, you can create a path to financial wellness that is uniquely yours. Remember, comparison can be the thief of joy, but purpose is the key to financial freedom. Join us on this transformative journey toward financial wellness, kindness, prioritizing humanity, and achieving your financial goals.

