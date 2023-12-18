Company unveils bladeless 'honeycomb' wind turbine – here's how this super-efficient technology could help clean energy take another leap forward

Honeycombs has entered the group chat.

No, we’re not talking about honeycomb grains or honeycombs made by bees. We’re talking about wind turbine honeycomb – Catrick Technologies of Glasgow, Scotland has developed a honeycomb-shaped wind turbine that is changing the game in renewable energy.

Catrick Technologies is a startup that describes itself as “focused on innovative engineering technologies by conducting energy research and development on eco-friendly concepts for a greener planet.” Despite the company’s startup status, it has already made a significant impact in wind turbine technology.

Traditional wind turbines – large turbines with a fan rotary at the top – are expensive to install and maintain. They also require adequate amount of land.

Catrick Technologies has a solution: their new honeycomb-shaped wind turbines are significantly more compact, making them better suited for urban areas with the ability to sit on pre-existing buildings and similar structures.

But how do they work? They use “oscillating aerofoils” to capture air rather than the rotations typical of old-school fan designs. These aerofoils enable even lower levels of wind to be captured, and therefore create even more sustainable energy.

Catrick explains the process as, “Aerofoils convert kinetic energy from the air into mechanical oscillations which are converted and transformed into electricity.” In layman’s terms, aerofoils capture the motion of air and then convert that motion into energy.

The more stable design of most bladeless wind turbines means these wind towers should be no more prone to bird collisions than other types of buildings, as covered by Greener Ideal.

The Catrick is designed like a hexagonal wing, with the oscillating aerofoil moving very slowly in confined sections of the honeycomb design. The company has not yet commented on its safety with regard to birds, but even an untrained eye can see that nets can easily be placed around these turbines to prevent animals and debris from entering.

In addition to being more compact, this design cuts costs, is “unobtrusive” – according to its creator – has a “small footprint” with “minimal impact on the environment and wildlife”, and is long-lasting.

There are criticisms, such as from MIT Technology Review in 2015, that despite the lower cost and footprint of building bladeless turbines, they offer less bang for the buck in terms of efficiency with less energy generating potential.

This particular design would require a lot of horizontal real estate to create the same power as a conventional wind turbine built vertically. Catrick, on its website, says that “just 1 km of our roadside panels can charge 80,000 Tesla 90 kW cars or power 760 homes each year.”

In any case, the advantages of a small, simple, and safe design may outweigh any disadvantages. Energy Industry Review even said that this design “could revolutionize the way renewable energy is generated.”

Catrick Technologies isn’t the only company making an impact when it comes to renewable energy and wind. Texas company Aeromine also has a compact and efficient wind turbine, and their wind turbine designs are modeled after race cars and work in conjunction with solar panels. Both models are in active development.

