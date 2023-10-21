Company owners and employees grapple with consequences for speaking out about Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks accused a union representing thousands of its baristas of damaging the brand and endangering co-workers with pro-Palestinian tweets. The CEO of a major tech conference is facing a boycott after he publicly suggested Israel was committing war crimes. Company bosses have vowed never to hire members of university student groups that condemn Israel.

Meanwhile, Islamic rights advocates say much of the corporate response has minimized suffering in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands, and created a climate of fear for workers who support Palestinians. Want to express support. Jewish groups have criticized the lack of response or slow responses to the October 7 Hamas attack, which killed 1,400 people in Israel and triggered the latest war.

The Israel-Hamas war is having an impact on workplaces everywhere, as top leaders of major companies are voicing their views, while workers complain their voices are not being heard. People of all ranks have been called on to speak too loudly – ​​or not to speak too loudly – ​​making it nearly impossible to come up with a unified message when passions run high on all sides.

Many American corporations have strong ties to Israel, particularly among technology and financial firms that have operations and employees in the country.

Executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Google and Meta were among dozens who immediately condemned Hamas attacks and sided with Israelis in public statements, social media posts or even corporate earnings calls. Expressed solidarity. Many pledged millions of dollars in humanitarian aid and a wide-ranging effort to protect workers in Israel.

Some chief executives expressed their personal anguish.

In a LinkedIn post and a letter to employees, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he was constantly on the phone with friends and relatives in Israel and talked about “civilians of all ages being targeted, killed, taken hostage.” Expressed his fear after hearing this. Tortured.” He urged employees to test each other and said Pfizer had launched a humanitarian relief operation.

Bourla wrote, “It is not enough to condemn these actions – we must take action ourselves.”

Backlash against opposing views has been swift, including in response to a tweet by Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave that suggested Israel was committing war crimes.

“I will never attend/sponsor/speak at any of your events again,” former Facebook executive David Marcus said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Facing a growing boycott at next month’s Web Summit, a major European gathering of thousands of tech leaders, Cosgrave issued a lengthy message condemning the Hamas attacks and defending his overall views on the conflict in response to his tweets. Apologized for the time. But companies including German tech group Siemens and US chipmaker Intel continued to withdraw from the conference.

Jonathan Neyman, CEO of restaurant chain Sweetgreen, was among several company leaders who vowed never to hire Harvard students who belonged to groups that issued a statement blaming Israel for the violence Was.

International law firm Winston & Strawn rescinded a job offer to a New York University student who wrote a message in the Student Bar Association bulletin that Israel was solely to blame for the bloodshed.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an Islamic civil rights group, condemned the reaction against the students and statements by American corporate leaders that “are no meaningful display of empathy toward Palestinian citizens.”

Those reactions combined, the organization said, “are leaving Palestinians and those supporting Palestinian human rights isolated in their workplace and fearful of potential consequences” for discussing how the conflict has affected them. Have done.

Isra Abuhasna, a data scientist in the Chicago area, was among several professionals who expressed similar views on social media, saying in a LinkedIn post that she was “risking her entire career” by expressing her views on the conflict. Have been”.

Abuhasna, a Palestinian American who has worked for a real estate firm and other companies but recently took a leave of absence to stay home with her two young children, said she fears her post will lead to the new position. It will be difficult to find. But he said his parents raised him to be proud and outspoken about the Palestinian cause.

“This is my identity,” Abuhasna said. “What good is my job if I compromise my morals and ethics?”

One of the largest controversies at Starbucks began when Starbucks Workers United, the union representing 9,000 employees in more than 360 stores across the U.S., tweeted “solidarity with Palestine” two days after the Hamas attack. The tweet was taken down within 40 minutes, but the company said it led to more than 1,000 complaints, incidents of vandalism and angry clashes at its stores.

Starbucks filed a lawsuit to prevent Starbucks Workers United from using its name and similar logo. Starbucks Workers United, the parent union, responded with its own lawsuit, saying Starbucks defamed the union by saying it supports terrorism. It intends to continue using the company name.

Starbucks Workers United tweeted a lengthy message Friday, condemning Israel’s “occupation” and “the threats of genocide faced by Palestinians,” as well as anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

Angela Berg, founder of workplace consultancy firm Parallax, said that companies with strong opinions about war should express them, but “the important thing is that they acknowledge the existence of the other side’s experience.” People who are trying to stay on the sidelines need to explain their reasons to staff, Berg said.

As the humanitarian disaster in Gaza deepened, more company leaders addressed the situation, including Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, who said the company is providing $3 million between Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency services and the Palestinian Red Crescent. Was distributing donations.

But companies that have kept a low profile have received pushback.

Allison Grinberg-Funes, who is Jewish, wrote in a LinkedIn post that she was disappointed by Hamas’s failure to reach out to her allies immediately after the attacks.

When they finally got in touch, Grinberg-Funes said in an interview with The Associated Press that she was disappointed that her employer, Liberty Mutual, did not publicly condemn the attacks.

The Boston-based content designer for an insurance company said the silence is part of a broader “lack of support” for the Jewish community that she and her friends have seen in the workplace.

“We want to know that our lives matter as much as the other workers who have been supported,” said Grinberg-Funes, 33, who has family and friends in Israel.

Liberty Mutual did not respond to a request for comment.

,

Associated Press Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin contributed to this story.

Source: apnews.com