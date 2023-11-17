by Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Amazon is targeting $20 billion of merchandise exports from India by 2025 by adding thousands of small sellers on its e-commerce platform, a company official said on Friday.

“We are very encouraged by the number of entrepreneurs who have signed up this year. We want to grow that,” Bhupen Wakankar, Amazon’s global business director, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event, referring to export plans.

Wakankar said there was strong demand for “Made in India” organic health supplements, bath towels, jute rugs and robotic games for children ahead of the Black Friday Cyber ​​Monday sale, an 11-day shopping period from Friday.

Launched in 2015 with a handful of sellers, the e-commerce giant’s business to consumers (B2C) export platform, Amazon Global Trade, is gaining popularity in India.

The company has connected more than 100,000 small manufacturers to sell a wide range of products to foreign customers, he said.

“Some sellers are first-time exporters, including those who left their corporate jobs to start e-commerce exporting,” he said.

He said thousands of small exporters, who previously did not have access to global markets, have seen 70% trade growth annually through the e-commerce platform, which provided logistics support and access to more than 200 million Amazon Prime members globally Is.

This comes as India’s merchandise exports declined 7% year-on-year during the first seven months of this financial year.

Categories like beauty, apparel, home, kitchen, furniture and toys saw the highest growth on the e-commerce platform.

Sales of Indian products were increasing in markets such as the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and Germany due to holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, Christmas and New Year.

To encourage exporters, Amazon has reduced the membership fee for its global selling program from $120 to $1 for the first three months for exporters who sign up before March 31, Wakankar said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: finance.yahoo.com