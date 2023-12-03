Company culture and success go hand in hand

When Peter Drucker said that “culture will make strategy for breakfast” he was pointing out that although a company can prepare a strong plan, it will achieve nothing without good execution. This is especially true for start-ups. A key challenge for entrepreneurs, especially as they grow, is establishing the right company culture.

Company culture has two parts – the visible parts such as office hours, dress code, workplace comfort, transportation, food, benefits, etc.; and invisibles such as treatment of partners, approach towards customer satisfaction, decision-making style, honesty in financial transactions, treatment of employees, an environment that encourages questioning and failure, etc.

In large corporations and multinationals, the board and management set the culture, which is mostly implemented over a period of years. A good example of this is that when we say “this is a Tata company”, what we really mean is that the company is the epitome of tenacity, fairness and trust, thanks to the group culture established by Tata over decades. On the other hand, culture in start-ups is a challenge because most of them thrive in chaos. Small teams are struggling with customer-related, financial, employee-related, transactional and operational issues every day and there is no respite from focusing on building culture.

Unfortunately, this is the time when you need an organizational culture. One of the key responsibilities of founders is to decide what type of company they want to create: a start-up with no processes or that is systems driven; One who is dependable on firefighting or who is calm and disciplined under pressure; An arrogant organization where smart young people constantly demonstrate the chip on their shoulders or a firm where people treat partners, clients and colleagues respectfully and fairly.

Founders, by nature, have strong, charismatic personalities and their employees respect them and follow their leadership. Founders must walk the talk – they can’t be arrogant and expect employees to be respectful in their behavior. Enron, whose leaders went to jail for fraud, ironically had the following values ​​displayed in their lobby – Honesty, Communication, Respect, Excellence. I know of a few reputed start-ups in which women employees faced workplace harassment and in almost all cases, there were rumors that the employees who decided to move on had to deal with the aggressive attitude of the boss. Was unable to.

A great example of a founder driving culture from the top down is Reed Hastings at Netflix, a company that focuses on excellence in everything it does (the Netflix Culture Deck, available online, makes for a fascinating read). Unfortunately, most founders do not spend much time on this important aspect when building a business and postpone it for later.

(The author is a serial entrepreneur and best-selling author of the book ‘Failing to Succeed’; he posts on x @vaitheek)

Source: www.thehindubusinessline.com