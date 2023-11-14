Company behind Miss Universe files for bankruptcy after accepting transgender contestants

Former NCAA swimmer Kaitlin Wheeler reacted to a transgender category being removed from an international swimming competition after no entries were received.

While the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, which is known to include transgender contestants, will still take place this Saturday, the JKN Global Group behind it filed for bankruptcy days before the event.

Thai business tycoon and transgender activist Anne Jakarajutatip of JKN Global Group purchased the organization in 2022 for $20,000,000. Jakarajutatip, who has gained international fame as a transgender celebrity, described the purchase at the time as “a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio.”

But a year later, the franchise itself appears shaky.

A public document sent to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on behalf of JKN Global Group states that “JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (‘the Company’) has filed for Business Rehabilitation at the Central Bankruptcy Court under the Bankruptcy Act BE 2483 (1940).” “As amended) (‘Bankruptcy Act’) on November 8, 2023, the Central Bankruptcy Court has subsequently issued an order admitting the petition for business rehabilitation of the Company on November 9, 2023.”

Screencap of JKN Goble Group CEO Anne Zuckerjutatip from a video on the South China Morning Post YouTube channel.

The Miss Universe Organization published a subsequent announcement stating that amid “the current financial situation” “we confirm that Miss Universe 2023 will be held in El Salvador on November 18, 2023, where our fans will be provided a top Experience will be our top priority.” , [sic]

This year’s Miss Universe pageant is to include at least two transgender people who identify as women for the first time, Miss Portugal, a flight attendant named Marina Machete, and Rikki Kole, the first transgender Miss Netherlands. It follows Spain’s Angela Ponce, who was the competition’s first trans contestant in 2018, but did not advance to the final.

This photo taken on November 8, 2023 shows Miss Universe hopefuls attending a gala event at the headquarters of El Salvador’s Foreign Ministry in San Salvador, host city of the 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant (Getty Images)

Machete released a video in September lamenting that “the rising levels of transphobia and intolerance around the world are worrying.” However, Machete declared that it was “heart-touching” to see that “the Miss Universe organization is so inclusive, breaking down boundaries and empowering women to not only be themselves but real leaders in their own communities.” “Creating a platform to bring about change.”

“Trans women are women, full stop,” the Miss Universe Organization told CNN in October after Miss Portugal was crowned. “We’re here to celebrate women, full stop. That’s been true for over a decade, and we’re proud to have made this change much earlier than other programs.”

JKN Global Group and the Miss Universe Organization have not yet responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com