Companies that use video content to increase engagement and business results

getty

In an earlier article, I shared insights from Helen Aboagye, CMO of Divido and former CMO of Imagen, on building a corporate studio. As a follow-up, I asked them to share examples of firms that are beginning to use video significantly more (and doing so effectively). Below are several examples that Aboaghe shared of the interesting ways they are using video – in some cases instead of traditional advertising – to drive engagement, interest and sales.

Whittler: In a previous article, you talked about how companies are shifting resources toward video It has the power to engage consumers and generate interest. Do you have any examples you can share?

Abo: Certainly, there are many companies and industries that are leaders in the video field.

TripAdvisor has recently chosen a “media first” strategy, even pulling money from Google Ads to invest more in both online video and television ads as the preferred means of communication. Many people in the travel industry also confirm this trend. Booking.com has a strong video presence on IGTV, including long-form videos that showcase guests’ experiences, share more information about the benefits of listing your home, show off properties, provide users with Take them behind the scenes and do a lot more.

Another industry that is capitalizing on the growth of video is the fashion industry, supported by StyleShoots’ research into consumer habits. We’re seeing major brands implementing video into their online strategy to give their clothing lines a vibrant, catwalk-like feel. Asos, Next, Chanel and Burberry, to name a few, place a heavy emphasis on video in their online shopping experience. Because of this, more people are purchasing products with low returns. Some are even using in-store videos to showcase outfits.

And, it’s not just marketing departments or consumer-facing industries that are making heavy use of video in their operations. For example, in the energy industry, more videos are being made with drones going to places humans would avoid, such as offshore oil rigs – it’s safer and more efficient than sending people.

Video has also played a major role in news outlets. BuzzFeed currently implements an effective one-to-many initiative on popular video sites and social channels – YouTube, Facebook, etc. – and has built an entire model around it with Tasty.

HR departments are increasingly choosing video strategies for employee and stakeholder communications, onboarding, recruiting strategies, town halls, etc. For example, Monzo uses video for its customer onboarding, and Simpress uses video to engage and connect with its thousands of employees globally. ,

Another example of the explosion in video we’ve seen and are seeing with brand partnerships. For example, Porsche’s partnership with YouTube gamer Ali A to expand its audience reach increased ad recall from 30% to 96% and brand awareness from 5% to 26% through 6.2 million video views.

Join the discussion: @kimwhittler