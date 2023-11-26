November 26, 2023 1:06 am PT

According to research published by the American Psychological Association, companies that disclose their struggles to increase racial diversity in their workforce are viewed as more trustworthy and committed to diversity than companies that remain silent.

“We suspect that many companies fear that disclosing lagged diversity numbers will diminish their reputation and credibility, so they don’t disclose that information, but that strategy may be wrong,” said lead researcher Evan Apfelbaum. PhD, an associate professor said. of Management and Organizations at the Questrom School of Business at Boston University. “Our research found that disclosing a lack of progress is a more effective way to signal that a company actually cares about diversity than suppressing this information.”

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, many companies made public commitments to increase racial diversity within their workforce, but few of them have released diversity data about their employees.

As part of the study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, researchers used data from 30 major corporations that voluntarily disclosed their racial diversity data in annual reports to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Corporations included Apple, Facebook, eBay and Verizon.

Overall, the report found low levels of racial and ethnic diversity in the companies’ workforce, with only 3% of senior management positions filled by Black employees and 4% by Hispanic/Latino employees. Overall the report showed little progress in improving racial diversity compared to the previous year.

In one experiment, 2,000 online participants randomly assigned to consider one of 30 companies were told that the company planned to increase underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in its personnel in the coming year. Have made public commitments for.

Half of the participants then received actual diversity reports from those companies, which revealed their lagged diversity numbers. The other half were told that companies had reaffirmed their diversity goals but that diversity reports were not shared.

Participants who read the diversity report rated those companies as more transparent, trustworthy, and truly committed to diversity than participants who did not see the report. Even though the diversity data in the report was predominantly negative, participants believed that those companies had made significantly more progress in advancing diversity than those hiding that data.

Disclosing diversity data had no effect on what racially diverse participants thought about a company, but it did affect their opinion of the company. When companies disclosed negative diversity data, companies were perceived as more committed to diversity rather than just paying lip service to the issue when they remained silent.

The race of participants did not influence the findings, except for some evidence that black participants were less likely to view transparency as a sign of a company’s actual commitment to racial diversity. Three additional experiments had similar findings, with no conditions where it was more beneficial for a company to withhold unfavorable workforce diversity data than to disclose it.

According to previous research in 2021, approximately 95% of the largest companies in the United States did not disclose the diversity of their workforce to the public.

“Companies’ concerns about their reputation are legitimate, but our findings show that their intuition that transparency will harm their reputation may be wrong and the opposite may be true,” Apfelbaum said.

Source: www.bing.com