According to job and recruiting site Glassdoor, employees may be happy with big pay increases over the past two years, but the downside is that they’re losing out on non-cash company benefits.

Glassdoor said the top three benefit cuts in 2023 were in mobile phone rebates, charitable gift matching and tuition assistance. Companies are looking for ways to cut costs to pay for the huge wage increases and increased inflation they have taken to attract and retain workers over the past few years. Glassdoor said that with the economy slowing and competition for workers decreasing, companies are doubling down on trimming the fat in 2024.

As companies lose profits, Americans will have to pick up the tab.

“Many of these small benefits make up a significant portion of the household budget,” said Aaron Terrazas, chief economist at Glassdoor. “This is another burden on consumer spending next year.”

Why are companies cutting profits?

Companies know that employees will notice and be upset about low pay. Therefore, they find other invisible ways to cut costs.

“When people talk about compensation, they focus on salaries and wages, which are still growing more than 4% per year,” Terrazas said. Much more slowly.”

There is much talk of avoiding a recession, but risks to the economy remain and employers are worried: commodity prices amid ongoing regional conflicts, volatile weather patterns, and still very high inflation pressures. “We’re not out of the woods yet,” Terrazas said. ,

And after spending so much money on salaries and inflation over the years, companies have only so much left in their coffers to give. During talks with the United Auto Workers, Ford executive Kumar Galhotra said the company had no more money to give. He said, “We are willing to move some funds within the deal that can better meet the union’s needs,” but “we are at the limit.” Ford and the UAW eventually agreed to a record contract, even though it fell short of the union’s demands.

Are profits declining?

Companies typically include the company’s contribution to the cost burden of benefits such as first hours worked (for non-salaried employees), equity and incentive-based compensation, health insurance or 401(k) retirement plans, salaries for new employees, and current Cuts salary increases for employees. , experts said.

Companies also turn to benefits such as:

dental insurance

Tuition assistance, possibly among “more public (government) forgiveness,” Terrazas said.

Passenger assistance, which may be more than just a monthly bus pass. “A company can spend incredible amounts of money on a fleet of vehicles, which represents a major personal benefit for their employees,” said Philip Hulme, founder of Atlanta-based Stars & Stripes Financial Advisors. “Withdrawal could lead to a mini-financial crisis if the employee is not prepared.”

gym membership

discount on mobile phones

Food, Breakfast and Coffee

What does this mean for workers?

If workers want to keep some benefits they usually have to pay for something the company no longer pays for.

For example, a basic monthly membership just for the gym averages $45. If you want to keep that benefit, you’ll have to pay for it. The same applies for any mobile phone rebate, tuition assistance or cut-back insurance contributions.

“People have to pay increasing premiums or deductibles on their insurance coverage — which can really have a negative impact on a family’s wallet,” Hulme said.

Other facilities are completely gone.

“The broader effect is that workers have to cover more of the cost of their benefits, they have less disposable income for things like restaurants and travel and other consumer goods on which we spend our money,” Terrazas said. Like to do.”

What can employees do to reduce losses?

Take charge, said Ken Zandel, chief executive of BetterInvesting, a nonprofit financial education provider.

Set priorities, make a budget and stick to it, experts said.

He said, “Financial knowledge is an advantage that no one can take away from you.” “The important thing is to be proactive.”

For example, “If you work for a company that has cut your benefits, such as removing a 401(k), or even if your benefits are still intact, the best thing you can do “The key is to take charge of your own financial future. Create an individual retirement account (IRA), preferably a Roth IRA, and then commit to saving into your IRA every month,” Zandel said.

End of “Free Money”: Goodbye match, hello retirement benefit account? What the IBM 401(k) changes mean

Are companies adding any benefits?

Yes, but mainly for families.

“During the tight jobs markets of 2021 and 2022, there will be widespread efforts to make work more accessible to parents, or perhaps to attract millennials during their prime family-building years,” Terrazas said. I went.”

Some of the biggest gainers were:

Still, Terrazas warned that “the tide could ebb — or even turn — in 2024 as labor becomes more available, and companies examine costs and identify the benefits that make the most sense for their workers.” (and least) important.”

Will workers ever get their benefits back?

Keep your eye on the labor market because “generosity fluctuates with the labor market,” Terrazas said.

