Companies are not spending big on AI. That's why that cautious approach makes sense

Generative AI has captured the general public’s attention, but that sense of excitement doesn’t mean executives believe it’s ready to be deployed in business.

Only one in ten technology leaders globally report large-scale implementation of AI, according to Nash Squared’s annual Digital Leadership Report, the world’s largest and longest-running annual survey of technology leaders .

Furthermore, the hype around generic AI has done little to encourage further investment in artificial intelligence – Nash Squared reports that the proportion of one in ten spending big on AI has not changed for five years .

From the outside looking in it seems like AI is much faster at barking than biting. While everyone is talking about generative AI and machine learning, very few companies are investing in large-scale AI implementation.

However, Bev White, CEO of digital transformation and recruitment specialist Nash Squared, says in an interview with ZDNET that it’s important to keep these key figures in context.

Yes, few businesses are spending big on AI right now, but many organizations are just starting to investigate the emerging technology.

“What we’re seeing is it’s growing really quickly,” White says, adding that interest in AI is at the research rather than production level.

Nearly half of companies (49%) are operating or piloting small-scale implementations of AI, and a third are exploring generative AI.

“And this is exactly what we saw when the cloud really started to take off,” White says, comparing the rise of AI to the initial move toward the cloud a decade ago.

“It was, ‘Let’s dip our toe in the water, let’s understand what all the implications are for policies, data, privacy, and training,’” she says.

“Businesses were creating their own use cases by doing small but meaningful experiments. That’s what happened last time, and I’m not surprised it’s happening this time too.”

In fact, White says the hesitation to spend big on AI makes a lot of sense for two key reasons.

First, many organizations are cash-strapped due to huge investments in IT during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Digital leaders are trying to balance the books – they’re thinking ‘What will get me the highest return on investment right now,’ she says.

“Small, careful, well-planned pilots – while you’re still doing some smart digital transformation projects – will make a big difference to your organization.”

Second, a lot of emerging technology – particularly generative AI – is in the early stages of development. White says each new iteration of a famous large language model like OpenAI’s ChatGPT brings new developments and opportunities, but also risks.

“You’re as accountable as the CIO or CTO of a large enterprise. You want to be confident about what you’re doing with AI,” she says. “There’s such a huge risk here that you need to think about your risk – what do you need to protect the people working for your business? What policies do you want?”

White talks about the importance of AI security and privacy, especially when it comes to the ability for employees to train models using data that is owned by someone else, which could open the door to litigation.

“There’s a big risk that people might cut and paste,” she says. “I’m not saying that generative AI isn’t good. You have to be very consciously aware of the sources and the decisions you make based on that information.”

Given these concerns about emerging technology, it may seem strange that Nash Squared reports that only 15% of digital leaders feel prepared for the demands of generative AI.

However, White says this lack of preparedness is understandable, given both the lack of clarity about how to safely implement AI today and the potential for a sudden change in direction in the near future.

“If you are accountable for the safety, security and reputation of using this technology inside your business, you better make sure you have thought everything through, and also that you take your board with you Go and educate them the way,” she says.

“A lot of chief executives know they have to have AI in their mix somewhere, because it’s going to provide a competitive advantage, but they don’t know where yet. It’s really a discovery phase.”

White says this focus on exploration and investigation also helps explain why only 21% of global organizations have an AI policy, and more than a third (36%) have no plans to create such a policy. Is.

“How many innovation projects do you know that started with people thinking about potential gateways and failure points?” She says.

“Mostly you start with, ‘Wow, where can I go with this?’ And then you figure out what gates you need to close around yourself to keep your project and data secure and contained.”

Although professionals may want to live a little when it comes to exploring AI opportunities, the research – which surveyed more than 2,000 digital leaders globally – suggests that CIOs are increasingly aware of the need for strong governance in this fast-paced world. Are not unknown. Area.

In most cases, digital leaders are looking for regulations to help their organizations investigate AI safely and securely.

Yet they are also not confident that AI regulations from industry or government bodies will be effective.

While 88% of digital leaders believe heavy AI regulation is necessary, 61% say strict regulation will not address all the issues and risks that come with the emerging technology.

“You’ll always need a straw man to fall back on. And it’s good to have guidance from industry bodies and governments against which you can push your thinking,” says White. “But you won’t necessarily like it. If it gets pushed forward and put into law, suddenly you have to comply and find a way to stay within those guidelines. So, regulation is a blessing and a curse.” It is possible. ”

Even though regulations may be slow to emerge in the fast-moving field of AI, White says that’s no excuse for complacency for companies that want to test the technology.

Digital leaders, especially security heads, should be thinking now about their own guardrails for the use of AI within the enterprise.

And this is something that is happening within his own organization.

“Our CISO is thinking about generative AI and how it can be a real gift to cybercriminals. It can effortlessly open the door to important, large chunks of data. It could mean access to your secret sauce. You have to assess the risks as well as the benefits,” she says.

With that balance in mind, White issued a warning to professionals — be prepared for some high-profile AI incidents.

Just as a cybersecurity incident that affects a few people can help show the risks to many others, AI incidents – like data leaks, hallucinations and litigation – cause senior professionals to pause to explore the emerging technology. And will cause reflection.

“As leaders, we need to be concerned, but we also need to be curious. We need to be engaged, so we can see the opportunities that are out there,” she says.

