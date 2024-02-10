Companies are learning that big union wage increases come with a big price.

Gus Carlson is a US-based columnist for The Globe and Mail.

When this number was first publicized last summer, most people thought it was a typing error — or a joke. However, when they did the math, it turned out to be true.

Under a new five-year contract, full-time unionized delivery truck drivers for United Parcel Service (UPS) in the United States will earn an average of US$170,000 in wages and benefits.

The obvious question at the time was: How could the company, with nearly 300,000 unionized drivers and already struggling to overcome financial speed bumps, pay such a lucrative compensation package under a new agreement with the Teamsters? Could?

As it turned out, this could not happen. After a disappointing 2023 that saw year-over-year declines in shipping volume, revenue and operating profit, the Atlanta-based company said last month it would lay off 12,000 people worldwide. The move is part of a broader restructuring plan to save approximately US$1 billion and remain competitive in an increasingly volatile market.

UPS Chief Executive Carol Toome said a major contributing factor to the “difficult and disappointing” year was rising labor costs, as well as disruptions related to labor negotiations that drove business to competitors such as FedEx. Weakness in the US economy further compounded the problem.

The irony is that not one of the 12,000 workers facing UPS punishment are among the 300,000 union members employed by the company. But someone has to pay for rising labor costs, especially in industries that are sensitive to extremely high prices that reduce consumers’ appetite to spend.

And they will pay. UPS’s action is a clear sign that after a good year for organized labor, including big contract wins with automakers in the US and Canada last fall, the chickens are coming home to roost. There will be more chickens and more roosts – and more non-union workers laid off to pay out the juicy compensation packages that their union colleagues enjoy.

it had to happen. When the contract terms of the automaker deals were revealed — which included the largest wage increases in decades — leaders of the Big Three car companies warned that the deal would cost them billions of dollars at a time when signs of an economic recession are clear. Were staying.

For example, General Motors has estimated that its four-and-a-half-year contract with the United Auto Workers (UAW) in the US will increase its labor costs by US$1.5 billion in 2024. The obvious ways to absorb such a shock are time-tested strategies like layoffs and higher prices. If car buyers aren’t buying, higher prices won’t make any difference to losses. heads will roll.

It’s easy to blame union leaders for setting up this mess, which promises to get worse as rising labor costs stack up against the realities of a slowing economy. After all, it’s their job to keep it down to the man — or in the case of GM CEO Mary Barra, the woman. They know that in today’s workplace you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate for. And both UPS and UAW Teamsters negotiated good deals at the Big Three automakers.

Even Ms. Barra admitted in an interview with the Detroit Free Press that despite some predictable theatrics during the negotiations — and a refusal to seal the deal with the traditional closing handshake — UAW President Shawn Fenn “Was chosen with a mission, and he remained true to that mission.”

Despite Ms Barra openly criticizing the US$29 million The annual compensation, Mr. Fenn said, was, ultimately, equally laudable to his negotiating-table rival. “I have a lot of respect for him,” he said. He added, “We have different agendas about who we represent.”

Whether such warm and fuzzy feelings of mutual admiration between the corporate counterparts of the Hatfields and McCoys will survive tough economic times remains to be seen. This much is certain: Anything that is mandated or regulated – or negotiated – to create an artificial financial baseline will eventually fall victim to the real forces of the free market.

In the case of UPS and major automakers, the consequences of rich deals won by unions will be directly related to the companies’ abilities to survive.

As the U.S. economy struggles with higher interest rates and consumer prices — and the uncertainty of a highly contentious presidential election in November — more companies are looking to follow UPS’s lead and combat higher labor costs raised by extraordinary union contracts. Will be forced to make cuts.

In the meantime, union truck drivers at UPS should enjoy their moment in the sun. They know the answer to the question, “What can Brown do for you today?” That’s US$170,000 per year, thank you very much.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com