Companies are demanding employees spend more days in the office, yet they are also reducing their office space. That's why it's not contradictory

Back-to-office orders are becoming increasingly common, but companies are increasingly downsizing their offices and worried about whether they will be able to maintain their current office space.

That’s the contradictory result of a new survey from Boston-based workplace strategy firm Robin, which questioned more than 500 business owners and facility managers about their office-space plans and remote-work and return-to-office policies.

The results show that 88% of companies now mandate that employees work a certain number of days in the office, up from 69% a year ago. Yet 75% plan to reduce office square footage in the next year, compared to 46% in 2022.

“It looks like a counter-trend but it’s actually not,” said Micah Remley, CEO of Robinhood. boston globe, “In the past year, we’re finally seeing that companies have a vision of what they want to achieve in their office space, and they’re executing those plans.”

What they want, he said, is “a flexible office space that is deeply focused on collaboration.”

The survey also found that 80% of companies have already downsized their office space since the pandemic, and 82% are concerned about being able to maintain their current office space, whether due to a recession or Due to low utilization of space.

The results showed that more companies are making the most of their existing offices. In the survey, 56% of respondents said the majority of their employees work in the office full time, up 19% from last year. And 40% said most of their teams work hybrid, down 21% from 2022. Only 4% said their company was fully remote.

Of the respondents who mandated part-time in office, 52% required four days, 26% required three days, 16% required two days and 3% required one day.

Of those who rejected hybrid altogether, the reasons varied, with 42% saying they had already invested in a new office space, 30% saying they were unwilling to compromise their office culture. , and 27% said their employees are unable to work outside the office.

For remote workers who resist return-to-office orders, the survey is more bad news. In a viral TikTok video, a Gen Zer expressed her fear over the 10-hour days required to go to the office for her first job. In Australia, an Indian investor recently told remote workers that their jobs are suitable for outsourcing. And ChatGate maker OpenAI, whose CEO Sam Altman called remote work an “experiment” one of the tech industry’s worst mistakes, recently sealed a deal for 486,600 square feet of new office space in San Francisco. Have given.

but as wall street journal As recently reported, office attendance in big cities is still about half the level seen in 2019. This is despite small increases and tough talk from high-profile CEOs about implementing return-to-office policies.

Lenny Beaudoin, executive managing director of real estate firm CBRE, told Robin one reason companies are cutting office space even as they are increasingly calling workers back to the office:

“Organizations used to have more room for contingency in the past, and what they’re realizing is that through hybrid work and the way their employees are actually using the space, they’re actually They may reduce some of that which they didn’t use in the past, because they don’t have the emergent need like they used to have, when everyone was coming to the office every day.”

